Lodi-based Calivirgin keeps producing award-winning oils

May 1—Lodi-based Calivirgin was recently named the 2024 Olive Oil Producer of the Year for the second year in a row at the Central Coast Olive Oil Competition in Paso Robles.

The competition featured premier oils produced across California.

After calculations, Calivirgin was victorious in a close race. The business had six total entries entered and all six received medals: Best of Show Flavored, Best of Class Citrus and Best of Class Ascolano. One Double Gold, three Golds, one Silver, and one Bronze.

"California's producers harvested a decent amount of fruit this last year, but flowering and fruit maturity were both later than normal. With medium amounts of fruit and later ripening, the results for quality were excellent," said Chief Judge Paul Vossen. "The earlier harvested fruit produced oils that are especially robust with great herbal complexity, nice bitterness and strong pungency. The later harvested oils were especially good because the fruit was slightly less ripe than normal. This year's award winning oils are truly exceptional."

Check out the complete results at https://centralcoastwinecomp.com/olive-oil/

Calivirgin-Coldani Olive Ranch is located at 13950 Thornton Road, west of Lodi. For more about the company, visit www.calivirgin.com.