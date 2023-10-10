Lodge, Le Creuset, Staub, and More Top Cast Iron Pieces Are Up to 55% Off During Amazon's Second Prime Day

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Food & Wine / Amazon

Cast iron is some of the most versatile, and durable cookware out there. No matter how serious you think you are about cooking, your kitchen really isn’t complete if you don’t own at least a few cast iron pieces. One of the best times to upgrade your cookware collection with cast iron is during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, because tons of cast iron cookware is on sale right now.

Right now, you can find steep discounts on top cast iron cookware brands, including Lodge, Staub, and Le Creuset — and there’s so much variety to choose from here, from cast iron skillets to enameled Dutch ovens and braisers. During the sale, you can save as much as 55% off. Just don’t forget that Prime members have access to the best deals, and you can sign up right here.

Best Overall Cast Iron Cookware Deals

Amazon

The Best Cast Iron Skillet Deals

One of the most important pieces of cookware that you can own is a cast iron skillet. Why? Because the durable material, if treated properly, lasts for decades, and better yet, it’s a handy vessel for a near-limitless list of dishes, from pizza to shakshuka. Start your collection with this Lodge cast iron skillet. Lodge is known for its near-indestructible cast iron cookware, and this 15-inch skillet can fit big helpings of cornbread, Cornish hens, four fried eggs, and more. The fact that it's heavy is a small price to pay for its versatility. Cast iron can also be used in the oven, on the grill, even over open flames, and because it retains heat so well, it’s particularly handy for frying and roasting.

Commercial Chef 6.5-Inch Skillet

Amazon

$15

$10

Buy on Amazon

A mini cast iron skillet is just as useful as the larger ones, and this Commercial Chef 6.5-inch skillet is the perfect option. Shareable portions of egg dishes like omelets and frittatas can be prepared in this pan, which is only $10 right now. And because cast iron is so good at creating a golden crisp exterior on all kinds of dishes, it can also be used to sear single pork chops or chicken breasts. Another benefit is that it's lighter and smaller than other skillets, so it's easy to take on camping trips as a reliable way to cook over a fire.

Amazon

Best Cast Iron Dutch Oven and Pot Deals

A cast iron Dutch oven is a great investment because if you take care of it properly, it could last for decades without ever needing to be replaced or repaired. This Staub 5.5-quart cocotte delivers gourmet one-pot meals. Thanks to its tight-fitting lid, moisture stays locked inside the pot, so the finished product is never dry. It’s also oven safe up to 900°F, so it can go straight from the stove to the oven, and then directly onto your dinner table — cutting down on time, effort, and the number of dishes you have to do at the end of the night.

Another feature that makes this cocotte so useful is that the enamel interior is naturally nonstick which means less wasted food stuck to the inside of the pot, and no scrubbing it clean after you’re done.

Le Creuset 2.25-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser

Amazon

$290

$202

Buy on Amazon

One reason that cast iron is so beloved is that it provides steady, continuous heat to ingredients as they cook. That feature comes especially in handy with this Le Creuset braiser, which is designed to cook beef short ribs, chicken thighs, and other cuts of meat until tender and juicy. The wide base allows you to sear chicken and pork without overcrowding the pan, and the domed lid circulates moisture — while also enhancing surface area, perfect forbaking biscuits and cinnamon rolls. And if that wasn’t enough, it’s also an elegant serving dish for casseroles and roasted vegetables. Le Creuset cookware rarely goes on sale, so you’ll want to grab this braiser while it's still discounted.

Amazon

Best Cast Iron Griddle and Grill Pan Deals



A cast iron griddle won’t just come in handy when it's grilling season. A nifty piece of cookware like this Lodge square grill pan can be used both indoors and outdoors. It’s 45% off, and is ideal for searing steak and getting a nice char of corn on the cob because of its built-in ridges. You can also frill it with carrots, red peppers, and zucchini, and pop it in the oven for perfect roasted vegetables. One shopper wrote that “it's perfect if you are cooking a single portion of anything.”

Nordic Ware Two Burner Griddle

Amazon

$36

$27

Buy on Amazon

If you love to make breakfast every morning, especially if you have a big family or love to host brunch, you need a griddle. This Nordic Ware griddle is only $27, and it spans two burners. Measuring 17.4 by 10.3 inches, it offers plenty of space for pancakes, bacon, and even a few fried eggs — all at the same time. The nonstick surface ensures that food won’t get stuck, and makes it easy to wipe clean when you’re done cooking.

Amazon

Best Cast Iron Cookware Set Deals

If you need to refresh or upgrade your cast iron cookware collection, now is also a great time to save on cookware sets. This Lodge cookware set, for instance, includes all the essentials: a 10.5-inch griddle, 10.25 and 8-inch skillet, 10.25-inch grill pan, and Dutch oven, with lid included. You can use these pieces at home, at the grill, or at the campsite, and they are all seasoned with vegetable oil for a naturally nonstick finish. These pieces can be used for breakfast dishes, grilled meat, one-pot meals, just to name a few, and $128 is a great deal for all five pieces.

Cuisinel 11-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set

Amazon

$230

$200

Buy on Amazon

If you want to get serious about cooking with cast iron, check out this Cuisinel 11-piece cookware set. It includes four different cast iron skillets, a pizza pan, a Dutch oven, a griddle, and a grill pan, plus a pan rack, pot holders, and a pan scraper for just $200. One shopper who uses different pieces from the set nearly everyday to cook everything from breakfast casserole to tri-tip steaks wrote that “nothing sticks to them,” and added that “they are so easy to clean.”



