'Perfect for leftovers': These cult-fave LocknLock storage containers are up to 30% off — today only!

Save big on this fan-favorite storage system. (Photo: QVC)

We're all on the go a lot more in the spring, dashing in and out of the house, often leaving half-finished food behind. In addition to the stack of cereal boxes and little to-go snack bags all over the counter, springs's also a time for picnicking, hiking and attending ballgames — activities that require packing up and taking along sandwiches, salads and munchies of every variety. Enter the wildly popular (and BPA-free!) LocknLock storage containers to help keep your kitchen organized and all that food fresh. The whole line is up to 30% off right now at QVC — but, hurry, the sale ends today!

QVC LocknLock 10-Piece Nestable Bowl & Square Storage Set $23 $33 Save $10 Pre-chopped some veggies? Keep them in these air-tight containers and pull them out the next time you're making a stir-fry or a salad. Want a hard-boiled egg at a moment's notice? They'll stay fresh in these pieces. $23 at QVC

We especially love the LocknLock 10-piece Nestable Bowl & Square Storage set, a QVC best-seller and on sale for $23 (was $33). The set will cover all your needs. You'll get a 3/4-cup square container, 1-3/4-cup square container, 3-1/4-cup square container, 5-cup square container, 8-3/4-cup square container, 1-cup round container, 2-cup round container, 3-1/2-cup round container, 6-cup round container, and 8-3/4-cup round container. Phew! You can also choose from five fun colors — denim blue, red, steel gray, shamrock and spearmint. Check out the video here to see the containers in action!

The Korean-based company debuted its first four-sided LockNLock container in 1998 and now they're sold worldwide. Why? Because they're not your everyday storage containers. They're made of Tritan, a crystal-clear, glass-like acrylic that's so durable, it just might outlast you. The material is lightweight and can be sanitized in boiling water, so you'll see it used for things like baby bottles and water bottles. The way these LocknLock containers close is special, too — they actually lock in two places for superior sealing.

Choose from five fun colors! (Photo: QVC)

Just think of the possibilities: You can use this stackable set to store ingredients and prepared food, sure, but that's just the tip of the iceberg (or romaine, as the case may be). Stow sewing supplies, crafting materials, labels, stickers — even jewelry. They're sturdy enough for travel, so use them for medications or first-aid supplies.

The plastic containers are safe for the fridge and freezer and can even be microwaved. Pro tip: They have grooves at the top, so even with some frost on them, they won't slide around. Cleanup is a snap, too: Simply toss them in the dishwasher.

'They're perfect for leftovers and food storage in the fridge," said one happy customers. "It's great that they stack in the cupboard when not being used, too. Great quality."

Want more? Check out all of the LocknLock storage containers on sale right now at QVC — scroll down to see some of our favorites. Bonus: If you’re new to QVC, you get an extra $10 off your first $25 or more purchase with code FRIEND. QVC also lets you split your purchase into five "Easy Pays," if you’d like.

QVC LocknLock Pie Carrier with Handle Lift-out Tray $18 $23 Save $5 You'll turn to this pie carrier time and time again when you're in charge of dessert for get-togethers. It's designed with a lift-out tray to make serving worry-free and easy. $18 at QVC

QVC LocknLock 8-Piece Pantry Storage Set $27 $38 Save $11 They're great for pantry organization, too. Store everything from cereal and dried beans to rice, and easily find the goodies you need when dinner prep rolls around. $27 at QVC

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.