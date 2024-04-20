Locals clean up Albuquerque ahead of Earth Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a thousand volunteers came out Saturday morning to clean up Albuquerque, a record turnout for the city.

Keep Albuquerque Beautiful and the city’s Solid Waste Department hosted the single biggest day cleanup effort in history with nearly 1,200 volunteers and 49 locations.

Each volunteer was given gloves, a vest, trash bags, and water bottles. If you missed the clean-up, don’t worry, they will have more in the months to come.

