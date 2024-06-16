Local YMCA provides meals for kids, groceries for families

North Jefferson Family Y in Wrens will distribute meals for area children through July 31, Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and noon until 1 p.m.

Family YMCA of Greater Augusta is providing free meals to children all summer long through the Summer Food Service Program in partnership with Bright From the Start.

The Y strives to fill the hunger gap when school is out of session. Thousands of meals will be provided daily to children at YMCA locations and partner sites across Burke, Columbia, McDuffie, Jefferson and Richmond counties in Georgia and Aiken and Barnwell counties in South Carolina.

North Jefferson Family Y in Wrens will distribute meals through July 31, Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and noon until 1 p.m. View all locations and mealtimes at https://thefamilyy.org/food-program/

“It’s heartbreaking how many children don’t have access to nutritious food when school is out for the summer,” said Catie McCauley, chief operating officer at the Y. “That’s why our Summer Food Program is critical in ensuring no child goes hungry.”

Cheryl’s Kitchen Food Program is part of the YMCA’s year-round effort to address child hunger. Since March 2020, the Y has provided more than 3.1 million meals and snacks to individuals in need. All area YMCA locations also serve as food pantries through Golden Harvest Food Bank, and shelf-stable groceries can be picked up on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those seeking groceries through the food pantry program are encouraged to call 706-547-2653 in advance to ensure availability.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. YMCA membership is not required to receive meals.

