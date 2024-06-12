Local tourism fully recovered from pandemic

The world’s hospitality industry was devastated by the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

But it’s fully recovered now and growing rapidly.

In 2020, Kentucky saw 67.8 million visitors who spent $5.9 billion here.

Visitation declined 8.1% and visitor spending dropped 26.5%. But last year, tourists spent $13.8 billion in the state.

And Daviess County saw $250 million in tourist spending.

That was up from $244.6 million in 2022 and $18.5 million in 2020.

A new state report says tourism is responsible for 2,017 jobs in the county.

Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “Our organization has fostered a culture of winning through relentless hustle, effort and collaboration.”

He said, “By leading new citywide events and boosting the convention center’s record-breaking success, we’ve set a new standard for community engagement. The thriving Green River Distillery and the addition of Churchill Downs’ gaming facility, a new sports complex and the pickleball facility highlight a bright future driven by our community’s united efforts. Together, we’re making Owensboro a premier destination.”

Calitri said earlier that local hotels saw a banner year in 2023.

The occupancy rate was 59.2%.

That’s down slightly from 59.3% in 2022.

But the average room rate in town increased from $103.04 to $107.24 last year.

That led to revenues of $31.9 million at local hotels — a new record and $1 million above the 2022 mark, according to Smith Travel Research, a national company that tracks such data around the world.

All counties in the area saw growth in tourism.

Hancock saw $8 million in spending last year, up from $7.6 million in 2022 and $6.3 million in 2020.

McLean was at $3.8 million, up from $3.7 million in 2022 and $2.9 million in 2020.

Muhlenberg saw $44.8 million spending last year, up from $43.9 million in 2022 and $36.7 million in 2020.

And Ohio was at $25.6 million last year, up from $24.9 million in 2022 and $19.8 million in 2020.

Calitri said he expects local growth to continue this year and in 2025.

Churchill Downs’ $100 million Owensboro Racing & Gaming facility, 460 Wrights Landing Road, is slated to open in February, he said.

And the 145-room Home2 Suites hotel across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center is expected to open early in 2025. Both, Calitri said, “promise to elevate Owensboro’s appeal to visitors.”

He said, “Plans for a state-of-the-art indoor sports complex, slated for construction this summer, underscore the community’s commitment to providing top-notch recreational amenities.”

That facility at 600 W. Third St. will have a large sports floor set up for either seven basketball courts, 14 volleyball courts or 28 pickelball courts.

It will also be available for use for archery, cornhole, cheerleading and dance tournaments.