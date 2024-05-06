Local tourism finds boost from Germany's cheap monthly rail pass

Spontaneous trips to random places you've never visited before: This approach to travel becomes more feasible when you have unlimited rail travel, like with Germany's €49 monthly ticket. Robert Michael/dpa

Germany's national railway company says it has recorded a 28% increase in regional rail travel since it introduced its so-called Deutschland Ticket 12 months ago.

Describing the pass as "a rocket for regional transport," Deutsche Bahn board member Evelyn Palla said its introduction had seen domestic traveller numbers rise significantly.

The €49-a-month pass allows the bearer unlimited travel on Deutsche Bahn’s domestic network and on most local public transport providers.

"Overall, almost two thirds of the passengers on DB's local and regional transport travel with the Deutschland Ticket, primarily for work commuting," Deutsche Bahn announced on April 30.

While "every second trip" using the pass is to school or work, according to Deutsche Bahn, it is proving popular for weekend getaways, with passengers who use the pass travelling 20% farther than those buying single-trip tickets.

Operators in other nations are emulating Deutsche Bahn, with Portugal's national service last year announcing the introduction of a €49 pass and France's SNCF planning to do likewise in time for Paris's hosting of the Olympic Games.

Deutsche Bahn has meanwhile announced several pass options for football supporters travelling to Germany to watch the 2024 European Championships.

Demand for domestic and international rail travel in Europe appears to be rising as some governments consider expanding curbs on short-distance flights, while several sleeper train routes have been revived, among them a Berlin-Paris overnight route.