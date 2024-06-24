Local soap company holds vendor fair at Bataan Memorial Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the rainy weather, Bataan Memorial Park was bursting with colorful displays of unique items on Sunday.

Bubble Heart Soap Company, the event organizer for the fair, said the gathering was all about giving vendors a safe space to show off their one-of-a-kind pieces: all handmade and all local.

Carmelita Martinez, the company’s owner, said there’s a lot of talent in Albuquerque, and it’s important to give the creative community a place to come together and enjoy themselves.

Martinez said any interested vendors can find an application to join the fair on her website. Her next event, at the Suncraft Fair, will be July 14.

