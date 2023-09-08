Local restaurant health violations: Palm Springs brunch spot struggles with food temps

A popular brunch spot in downtown Palm Springs received a "C" grade from Riverside County environmental health inspectors during the first week of September.

Wilma & Frieda's on South Palm Canyon Drive was cited for two major violations during a routine inspection on Sept. 5, relating to improper food storage temperatures and cooling methods. The restaurant was also "out of compliance" in several other categories, which led to a deduction of 28 points. It earned a total score of 72 out of 100.

Major violations pose an imminent risk to public health and warrant the immediate closure of a food facility or immediate correction, while minor violations do not pose a public health risk, but do warrant correction.

2 major violations

Wilma & Frieda, 155 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Various food items, such as diced tomatoes (75.3 degrees), cooked chopped meat (43.9 degrees), cheese (42.9 degrees), milk (51.6 degrees), orange (57.6 degrees) and lime (54.1 degrees) juices, salad dressing (57 degrees), cooked potatoes and veggies (104 degrees), were stored at improper temperatures in refrigerator units, the cooks line, standing water or ice bins. | Items were discarded and refrigerator units were impounded.

Improper cooling methods were observed. Two trays of hash browns were left out to cool on a cooling rack for an hour, measuring an internal temperature of 91.2 degrees. Two large plastic containers of green salsa measured internal temperatures ranging from 45.7 and 49 degrees. The containers were prepared and placed into the walk in refrigerator the day prior. | The inspector instructed the person in charge to relocate the hash browns to a refrigerator for rapid cooling. Green salsa containers were discarded.

Other issues noted include: improper hand washing, handwashing stations not supplied with adequate equipment, improper cooking time and temperature, no sanitizer in the final rinse of the low temperature bar dish machine, multiple flies within the facility, insect control lights near dish storage racks and a handwashing sink/freezer unit, instances of possible food contamination (i.e., raw food stored next to ready-to-eat foods, several food containers stored uncovered), utensils or equipment not properly stored, cleaned or in good repair, improper use and storage of wiping clothes, personal items in the cooks line area, and areas that need to be further cleaned or repaired, such as ceiling panels and floors. The inspector also noted that three food handler cards were expired and one food handler card was not issued by Riverside County.

Grade A restaurants

An "A" grade, or a score of 90 to 100 points, means a restaurant passed an inspection and met minimum health standards.

Cathedral City

La Michoacana, 27-765 Landau Blvd., Suite 106

Romano's Pizza, 27-800 Landau Blvd., Suite B101

Cluckin Bun, 68-031 Ramon Road, Suite 101

Fernanda's Salvadorian Food, 34-351 Date Palm Drive, Suite B

La Palapa, 34-351 Date Palm Drive, Suite A3

Healthy Desert Nutrition, 68-100 Ramon Road, Suite B8

Tacos El Poblano, 68-100 Ramon Road, Suite C2 and C3

Indio

Arriola's Tortilleria, 82-721 Wilson St.

Munchies Hot Dogs, 83-711 Peach St.

Farmer Boys, 81-951 Highway 111

La Quinta

Five Guy's Burgers & Fries, 78-447 Highway 111

La Quinta Baking Company, 78-395 Highway 111

Rubio's Fresh Mexican Grill, 78-447 Highway 111, Suite A

See's Candies, 78-359 Highway 111

Yogurt Island U Create, 78-447 Highway 111, Suite B

Rancho La Quinta Country Club, 79-301 Cascadas Circle

El Ranchito Taco Shop, 78-540 Highway 111

Taqueria Teotihuacan, 79-410 Highway 111, Suite 170

Palm Desert

Starbucks, 73-030 El Paseo, Suite 101

California Pizza Kitchen, 73-080 El Paseo

Wingstop, 74-600 Highway 111, Suite E

Las Carretas Taco Shop, 40-205 Washington St.

Shogun, 74-225 Highway 111, Suite A

Sweet Crosby's Bake Shop, 45-461 Panorama Drive

French Rotisserie Cafe, 44-489 Town Center Way, Suite G

Palm Springs

Denny's, 1201 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Come Monday Cafe, 1600 N. Indian Canyon Drive

Palermo's New York Pizza, 400 S. El Cielo Road, Suite C

Fruit Wonder, 264 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Sandwich Spot, 276 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Villa Royale, 1620 S. Indian Trail

Rancho Mirage

Gelson's (bakery, sushi, juice areas), 36-101 Bob Hope Drive

Eisenhower Health (Ace Sushi, Annenberg Pavilion/patient kitchen and Renker Pavilion), 39-000 Bob Hope Drive

Note: No restaurant inspections were reported for the week of Sept. 1 through 8 in Coachella, Desert Hot Springs and Indian Wells.

This weekly report was compiled using restaurant grading reports from the Riverside County Department ofEnvironmental Health.

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs brunch spot gets "C" from county restaurant inspection