Local nonprofits can use your support. Check out these area fundraisers

Have some fun and support a good cause with these fundraisers for local nonprofits:

Participants take aim at clay targets during Buttonwood Nature Center’s Sporting Clay Shoot Fundraiser at Orvis Hill Country Shooting Grounds in 2023. This year’s event is on Friday, May 10.

Sporting Clay Shoot Fundraiser

Friday, May 10 - 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Orvis Hill Country Shooting Grounds

519 Gladhill Road

Fairfield, Pa.

For ages 18 and older. Morning refreshments, safety instructions, ear and eye protective gear, 15 outdoor shooting stations with 100 clay targets, water and snacks, and a catered lunch. Raffle tickets for sale. Prizes for first, second and third place winners. Participants may bring shotgun and ammunition. Limited supply of shotguns to rent, and ammunition available for purchase. A limited number of golf carts also available to rent. $125. Go to www.buttonwoodnaturecenter.org, email jessica@buttonwoodnaturecenter.org or call 717-762-0373. Proceeds benefit Buttonwood Nature Center, home of The Institute in Waynesboro, Pa.

4th Annual Project Playhouse Build

Friday, May 10 - registration begins 11:30 a.m., event at noon

Hagerstown Aviation Museum Building B

18450 Showalter Road

Hagerstown

Hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Washington County. Teams build playhouses for children from low-income or disadvantaged families throughout Washington County. Lunch will be provided. Call 301-791-9009 or email melaniewatts@habitat-wc.org.

Mother's Day Flower Sale

Friday, May 10 - 1 to 6 p.m. (rain date is Saturday, May 11 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Dominos Pizza

8309 Martinsburg Pike

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Hosted by the Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County. Variety of plants including geraniums, new guinea impatiens, begonias and pollinator friendly plants to celebrate Shepherdstown’s Bee City USA affiliation. Hanging baskets. AWS merchandise available. Go to www.awsjc.org or call 304-725-0589. All proceeds benefit the animal welfare society.

A large variety of hanging baskets and other flowering plants were among the hundreds of plants offered for sale during a past Mother’s Day Plant Sale on the Plaza. The Blue Ridge Summit Free Library’s fourth annual plant sale is set for Saturday, May 11.

4th Annual Mother's Day Plant Sale on the Plaza

Saturday, May 11 - 8 a.m. to noon

Blue Ridge Summit Free Library

13676 Monterey Lane

Blue Ridge Summit, Pa.

Hosted by Blue Ridge Summit Free Library. Large assortment of annuals, perennials, native plants, hanging baskets, vegetable plants, herbs and houseplants. Email brsmtnboard@gmail.com or call 717-794-2240. Proceeds benefit the library.

Cruise-In

Saturday, May 11 - 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Roy Rogers

28 Souder Road

Brunswick, Md.

Hosted by Leechel Reynolds Charitable Fund and Jay’s People. Music, new and vintage vehicles. First 20 cruisers receive goodie bags and dash plaques. 50/50, Chinese auction, door prizes and other raffles. Trophies. The Brunswick Police Department, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police will attend with vehicles. Each agency will give a choice award and will have giveaways for children. A trophy will be given in memory of Chief Milt Frech Jr. by his wife Michelle. Call 240-397-0154. The non-profit groups receive 25% of meal receipt.

Extension Master Gardeners' Plant Sale

Saturday, May 11 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Berkeley County Youth Fairgrounds

2419 Golf Course Road

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Native plants, vegetables, herbs, house plants, shrubs and trees. Plants grown by W.Va. master gardeners, and local high school and college Ag students. Proceeds benefit gardening projects that benefit the counties’ communities, a scholarship to an agricultural student at Shepherd University and a donation to Tabler Farm. Call 304-728-7413.

Retired Basket Bingo

Saturday, May 11 - doors open 11 a.m., early bird bingo 12:30 p.m.

Keedysville Community Center

40 Mt. Vernon Drive

Keedysville

Hosted by the Keedysville Ruritan Club. $5 early bird bingo for a three-pack only, $25 for a nine-pack of cards and a pack of specials. Extra cards and specials for sale. Junior packs available for children. Tip jars and a special basket raffle. Food from the kitchen will be available for purchase. Call Darletta at 301-491-7772 or Art at 301-432-0281, to reserve and guarantee seats.

6x6 Mini Masterpiece Art Fundraiser

Saturday, May 11 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Ice House

138 Independence St.

Berkeley Springs, W.Va.

Presented by the Morgan Arts Council. Variety of artistic styles and media. Paintings, ceramics, mosaics and jewelry. Artwork $65 each. Go to macicehouse.org or call 304-258-2300. Proceeds benefit MAC's efforts in promoting arts education and community engagement.

Boro Brew Fest

Saturday, May 11 - noon to 4 p.m.

Grove Bowersox parking lot

44 S. Broad St.

Waynesboro, Pa.

For ages 21 and older. More than 40 different beers, ciders, spirits and wines. Food, corn hole tournament, live music, win beer "for life," games of chance. $30 in advance, $35 at the gate. Go to www.mainstreetwaynesboro.com or buy tickets at The Beer Shed, Rough Edges or Mainstreet Waynesboro. Proceeds benefit Mainstreet Waynesboro.

2nd Annual Edmund McIlhenny Chili Cook Off and Music Festival

Saturday, May 11 - noon to 5 p.m.

University Plaza

50 W. Washington St.

Hagerstown

Vendors, live music including Staff Infection, food, beer garden, kids' zone. $15 general admission, $10 music only (3:30 to 5 p.m.), $5 ages 5 to 12, free ages 4 and younger. Go to tinyurl.com/3h3z26sd. Proceeds support the Instrumental Music Department at Barbara Ingram School for the Arts.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Upcoming Hagerstown-area fundraisers