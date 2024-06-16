Local nonprofits can use your support. Check out these area fundraisers

Have some fun and support a good cause with fundraisers for local nonprofits:

St. Luke's UMC Annual Pie Sale

Orders taken now, pick-up coordinated at time of order (available throughout summer months into fall)

St. Luke's United Methodist Church

700 New York Ave.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Homemade pies prepared by church members. Provided frozen. $11 for apple, blueberry, cherry or peach; $12 for mince meat. To order, call the church office at 304-263-2788 or Shelley Mullinix at 304-261-7578. Several local nonprofits benefit from the project's proceeds.

Indoor Yard Sale

Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

State Line United Methodist Church

287 East Ave.

State Line, Pa.

Variety of items. Yard sale items and concessions available by donation. Proceeds benefit the church roof fund and the New Hope Shelter in Waynesboro, Pa. Call 717-597-4217.

Pizza Night

Friday, June 21 - 4 to 7 p.m.

Potomac Valley Fire Co.

2202 Dargan School Road

Sharpsburg

Eat in or carry out. 16-inch pizza with any topping $12. Call 301-432-2130, after 2 p.m. on Friday, June 21, to order in advance. Proceeds benefit the fire company.

Jake Groft will perform Friday, June 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. at IWI Mobile Stage (in field across from Misty Meadows Farm and Creamery), 14426 Misty Meadow Road, Ringgold.

Jake Groft

Friday, June 21 - 7 to 9 p.m.

IWI Mobile Stage (in field across from Misty Meadows Farm and Creamery)

14426 Misty Meadow Road

Ringgold

Country. Opening act is Krissy & Beck Acoustic of Hancock. Bring chairs or blankets. Food available. Admission and food by donation. Proceeds benefit Pawssible Beginnings of Cearfoss. Go to www.interludeswithimpact.com, email iwi@woodsetter.com or call 301-991-7799.

Ransom of Hagerstown Dinner-Auction Fundraiser

Saturday, June 22 - 5 to 9 p.m.

Women's Club

31 S. Prospect St.

Hagerstown

Commemorates the 160th Anniversary of the Ransom of Hagerstown. Cocktail hour. Music by Stoney Creek Bluegrass Band. Dinner catered by Hicksville Barbecue. Keynote speaker Stephen Bockmiller, author of "Follow the Money: The 1864 Confederate Ransom of Hagerstown, Maryland." Dessert, music, silent auction and basket raffles. $65 per person. Call 301-797-8782 or email at info@washcohistory.org. Proceeds benefit the Washington County Historical Society's efforts to preserve Washington County’s history through educational programming, exhibits, lectures, events and more.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Upcoming Hagerstown-area fundraisers