Local nonprofits can use your support. Check out these area fundraisers

Have some fun and support a good cause with fundraisers for local nonprofits:

27th Annual Chesapeake Bay-Themed Supper

Friday, June 28 - 5:30 p.m.

Waynesboro Country Club

11000 Country Club Road

Waynesboro, Pa.

Hosted by Buttonwood Nature Center, home of The Institute. Hors d’oeuvres, live and silent auctions with auctioneers Kaleb and Jacob Hurley, cash bar available, dinner. $100 per person. To-go meal option available for $75. Proceeds benefit Buttonwood Nature Center. Go to www.buttonwoodnaturecenter.org, email Jessica@buttonwoodnaturecenter.org or call 717-762-0373.

Julia Neville

Friday, June 28 - 7 to 9 p.m.

IWI Mobile Stage (in field across from Misty Meadows Farm and Creamery)

14426 Misty Meadow Road

Ringgold

Nashville touring artist. Opening musician is Reid Schoenfelder. Bring chairs or blankets. Food available. Admission and food by donation. Proceeds benefit Remnant Sons and their homeless ministry. Go to www.interludeswithimpact.com, email iwi@woodsetter.com or call 301-991-7799.

UMC Sunday Evening Vesper Service

Sunday, June 30 - 6:30 p.m.

War Memorial Park

500 N. Tennessee Ave.

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Berkeley County United Methodist churches evening worship service. Live praise music by Asbury Praise Experience worship band, special readings, more. Handicapped accessible. Special collection taken to benefit the Berkeley County Ministerial Association.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Upcoming Hagerstown-area fundraisers