Local moms organize “Childhood Apraxia of Speech Awareness Day” in Bristol, TN

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, less than 1% of children are diagnosed with Childhood Apraxia of Speech.

Childhood Apraxia of Speech (CAS) is a Motor Speech Disorder that affects the way a child speaks, making it difficult for them to articulate what they want to say.

Skye Waller’s 6-year-old son, Mason, was diagnosed with CAS in 2022 after she noticed the signs.

“Around two years old, he started regressing in some speech a little bit,” said Waller. “So we got him into speech therapy, and he was treated for Articulation Disorder.”

The rarity of the disorder leads to the possibility of a misdiagnosis. Waller said their therapist came to a different conclusion due to its uncommon nature.

“Our speech therapist was a little delayed in getting that diagnosis because it is so rare,” said Waller. “It’s not the first thing you think of when you hear ‘speech disorder’.”

Recently, Waller met Payton Lynch, a local mother whose 3-year-old son Carter shows the same signs.

“The syllables aren’t there,” said Lynch. “He can’t do more than two syllables. He can’t put sentences together. It’s just not where it should be.”

Carter has not received an official diagnosis from a therapist, but the idea of CAS has been brought up.

“It’s suspected at this point,” Lynch said. “But [we’re] still wanting to go ahead and learn as much as we can about it.”

After connecting, the two moms teamed up and worked alongside the City of Bristol, Tennessee to help them spread awareness for their children. Waller said she did this on her own last year, but Lynch was there to help this year.

“I reached out to the Mayor’s Office, Mr. Vance Turner,” Lynch said. “And then he sent it to who it needed to be sent to.”

The proclamation declared May 14th as “Childhood Apraxia of Speech Awareness Day” for the city. Waller and Lynch hope this day of awareness will spread the word about CAS.

“Even if it’s not my little boy’s diagnosis, we still need to raise awareness and educate everyone that we can because I would have never heard about it,” said Lynch.

“It just makes me happy that people are knowing what it is, learning more about it, and supporting the awareness that everyone has a voice,” said Waller.

The moms added that while their children aren’t able to articulate their words as well as other children, they simply want their boys to be treated the same.

“Everyone has different abilities, but they’re all still kids,” said Waller. “Everyone wants to be included.”

“Give them a chance,” said Lynch. “Even if you see that they maybe have a little different speech, but inclusion is the biggest thing.”

11 businesses around the city will have QR codes available to scan for donations throughout the week, and others will offer special items throughout the week. Those businesses include:

Misty Mountain Designs 524 State St. 620 State restaurant 620 State St.

Special blue cocktail “Tounge Twister” available through May 14 Taste Buds 9 Pennsylvania Ave #1

Blue ice cream, cones, and other treats throughout the month

On May 14, half of the proceeds made throughout the day will be donated to “Apraxia Kids” Southern Churn 627 State St.

Blue Cookie Monster fudge is available the week of May 14 Mini Miracles 109 Meadow View Rd. Tip’n the Scale 201 Pennsylvania Ave

Blue Cheesecake available May 12-18 AR Workshop 626 State St. ZaZa’s 2001 West State St. Bear’s Subs 1728 Edgemont Ave. Champion Striking and Fitness 1701 Euclid Ave. Twin City 420 1119 W State St.

Anyone who donates $5 or more and shares their contact information will be entered into a drawing to win either a $60 gift certificate to Tip’n the Scale or a 1 month free membership to Champion Striking and Fitness.

