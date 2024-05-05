Local Mexican restaurant throws Cinco de Mayo fiesta, festival

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– One of Myrtle Beach’s most popular Mexican restaurants got into the Cinco de Mayo spirit on Sunday with a fiesta and festival that drew hungry crowds.

Fiesta Mexicana, which opened its doors in 1999, sees more single-day business on the holiday than any other time of the year.

“We’re really grateful, co-owner Gabriel Hernandez said. “We always try to put together a good party and a good show for all of our community here in Myrtle Beach.”

The day-long bash featured live music, plenty of food and drink specials. Last year, wait times were as long as four hours.

Hernandez also gave insight into just why Cinco de Mayo is such a vital part of Mexican culture. Though many believe it’s the country’s Independence Day, May 5 actually commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla.

* * *

Adriana Cotero is News13’s weekend evening anchor and a morning reporter. She joined the team in July 2023 after working in the island of Guam. Adriana is from Saline, Michigan, and graduated from Central Michigan University. Follow Adriana on Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram and read more of her work here.

