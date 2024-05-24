Local hidden gems: A spotlight on the American treasures in our backyards

There's so much to discover in our backyards.

Some of America's best treasures can be places, monuments, festivals or even local traditions we may not give a second thought to. "Local Hidden Gems" looks to highlight those to our neighbors. The USA TODAY Network staff, which is spread from coast to coast, is putting a spotlight on and opening the doors to their communities.

Imagine stumbling upon a hidden beach in California, a forgotten jazz club in New Orleans, or a charming bookshop in a small New England town. These are the places that locals cherish but often remain undiscovered by tourists. Our reporters have dug deep into their communities to bring you these gems, offering a fresh perspective on destinations that deserve more attention.

Whether you're planning your next adventure or simply curious about the marvels tucked away in your backyard, our list of local hidden gems promises to inspire and delight.

We'll highlight a new gem each week. See below.

