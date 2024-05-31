This local grocery chain will be selling lobster rolls for less than $10 this summer

Love a lobster roll but rarely get one because they can be so expensive?

This summer, Hannaford Supermarket is making it easy and affordable to get one.

The supermarket chain announced this week that they will be selling lobster rolls at their delis through Labor Day, made in-store daily for the first time in "recent history."

For $9.99, customers will get five ounces of North Atlantic lobster tossed with mayonnaise and breadcrumbs on a bed of green leaf lettuce on a brioche bun.

“As a grocery retailer with deep roots in Maine, we’re thrilled to offer our customers the opportunity to enjoy a classic New England staple at such an incredible value,” said Chef Dorene Mills of Hannaford Supermarkets said in a press release. “Our delicious grab-and-go lobster rolls are freshly-prepared in our stores each day, making them a convenient addition to any summer meal, picnic or celebration.”

Where can I find a Hannaford store?

Started in Portland, Maine in 1883, Hannaford currently operates 189 locations throughout New England and New York. In Vermont, they have 17 locations.

They are:

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Hannaford is selling lobster rolls this summer. Price may shock you.