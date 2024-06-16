Local father helps build up Chillicothe and his family

Pat McAllister, center, continues to work everyday to be a part of his children's lives. He is seen here with sons Curt and Chad.

CHILLICOTHE — A father figure can come from many places. Maybe it is your actual father, maybe it is someone you look up to at work. For Curt and Chad McAllister it is both.

Pat McAllister was born in 1942, ten years later his family moved to Chillicothe to run a Chevrolet dealership. It was here that he would grow up, get in trouble and learn about life. He would be forced to learn quickly as at the age of 16 Pat became a father for the first time to his daughter Patti.

It was during her birth Pat remembers being told of possible complications with her and the mother. It was at this time he said he looked up and promised if they made it through the birth he would do everything he could for his kids. Since then he has worked to become a strong family man.

"I knew it was the right thing to do," said Pat of being an active parent.

While juggling work, family and school Pat obtained a finance degree from Ohio State University, during this time he and his then-wife would have their second daughter, Chrystal. After graduating and working several jobs they would welcome their first boy, Curt. He would later father Chad and another son, Zachary as well as two stepchildren, Erin and Mandy.

Growing up Pat said his father was not very hands-on and he didn't know much about him till his older years, something he tried to change when he was with his own kids. Pat worked to make every moment special with his children making sure to listen to them and focus on what they felt was important.

"My dad has been very generous and giving with setting apart time," said Curt.

While his kids were growing up Pat was working on building up his various business ventures including restaurants, hotels and more. Looking back he isn't sure how he did it all as balancing work and his home life was hard. Between juggling business deals, graduations, weddings, births and more he isn't quite sure how he had enough time in the day. Still, he always made sure to take time out to be with his children and never put work above his family.

"I never talked to them about whether I was doing good or bad," said Pat.

With a 13-year age difference between Curt and Chad the sons have different memories of their father and his business but the one thing they both remember is him being there for their special events in life and building a unique bond with him based on common interests.

Following in his father's footsteps Curt attended Ohio State University and joined his father in 1991 at the C.P. Management Company. He would leave a year later to pursue a 20-year career at Pfizer but came back in 2012. Curt said it has been an "honor" to be able to work for and learn from his father. Their time working together has helped not only the business but the family grow closer.

Chad would attend the University of Kentucky before returning home to work with his father and eventually finding his passion in marketing. He would use this passion to create Metropolis Design Studios where he has worked to also create his own apparel and sign business.

The two sons are not the only children of Pat's to work for him. In his book, Now Here's the Deal, he writes that he was pleased to involve his children in his business as he aimed to teach them useful skills while also using their natural talents to help his business.

Even though they both worked for their father Pat's children never received any special treatment. He would often teach his children that they needed to prove their worth in their field and stand up for themselves when they needed to. Both Curt and Chad said that while Pat supported them and taught them what he could he also let them make their own mistakes as he said it was the best way to learn.

"I've always let my kids make their own decisions," said Pat.

Even as his children grew up the teaching never stopped as Pat continues to pass on business and life experience to this day. Chad said he still regularly calls his father for advice and said he is like a built-in advisor. Pat also still works on being active in the lives of his children and grandchildren by vacationing together and attending any events he can.

Outside of business, Pat said he has felt he is always raising children as he has seven kids and many grandchildren. It brings him joy to see them all together, including ex-wives, at the family events he hosts as he loves seeing them all happy and living their best lives. Pat said all he ever wanted was for his children to find happiness.

"I think God has blessed our family for sure," said Pat.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Pat Mcallister said he is "blessed" to have his family