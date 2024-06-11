Local builders group unveils its seven 'Home of the Year' winners

The Southwestern Indiana Builders Association announced its Home of the Year winners in its annual Parade of Homes program.

Each year, the association presents dozens of homes that are on display for viewing by the public. This year, 26 newly built homes were judged based on the best exterior, interior, kitchen and bath. There is also a "home of the year" category.

Here's a list of the Parade of Homes's top seven winners for the home of the year.

This home at 1647 Venture Drive is the Home of the Year for Category 1 which features homes up to $375,000.

This open-concept home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, a fireplace, a custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a quartz island. There is also a patio that overlooks the backyard.

Interior of 1647 Venture Drive in the Home of the Year for Category 1.

This home at 923 Taversham Ave in the Home of the Year for Category 2 which features homes between $376,000 and $450,000.

At more than 2,500 square feet, this open-floor-plan home features a large kitchen with an island, a spacious master suite with a custom bathroom and large walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, and a two-car garage. There's also a spacious bonus room.

Interior of 923 Taversham Ave in the Home of the Year for Category 2.

This home at 4574 Sierra Drive is the Home of the Year for Category 3 which features homes between $451,000 and $520,000.

This three-bedroom and three-bathroom home sits at 2429 square feet with a custom kitchen with a large island and stylish lighting, an adjacent family room, a primary room with a custom walk-in shower, a second-floor bonus room, and a two-car garage.

Interior of4574 Sierra Drive in the Home of the Year for Category 3.

This home at 711 Coppers Edge Drive is the Home of the Year for Category 4 which features homes between $521,000 and $725,000.

This 2,979-square-foot, ranch-style open-concept home features three bedrooms with three baths, a sunroom overlooking nature, a beamed family room with a fireplace, and a spacious kitchen with Amish-crafted cabinetry, a large island and a walk-in pantry.

Interior of 711 Coopers Edge Drive in the Home of the Year for Category 4.

This home at 5711 Brompton Drive is in the Home of the Year for Category 5 which features homes between $726,000 and $960,000.

This five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home features a spacious family room with a fireplace overlooking the backyard, a deluxe kitchen, a private study, a dining area, large bedrooms with walk-in closets and ensuites, bonus rooms, and a walk-out basement that includes a kitchenette, patio, and theatre/gaming room.

Interior of 5711 Brompton Drive in the Home of the Year for Category 5.

This home is at 2643 Creek Drive in the Home of the Year for Category 6 which features homes between $961,000 and $2 Million.

This five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath Spanish modern home features a swimming pool with a pool house, 12-foot ceilings, a roomy kitchen with a large island and walk-in pantry, a breakfast room, office, bonus room, flex room, covered back porch, almost five-car garage, grilling station, fireplace, and outdoor TV.

Interior of 2643 Creek Drive in the Home of the Year for Category 6.

This home at 923 Taversham Ave is the Home of the Year for Category 7 which features homes $3 Million and Up

This spacious private home at 7,936 square feet features a foyer, great room, master suite with his-and-her closets, steam shower, infrared sauna, kitchen with bar seating, wine and spirits storage room, office, and four other bedrooms and bathrooms.

The exterior features a grilling porch with a built-in Big Green Egg grill, pellet grill, kegerator/sink, swimming pool and fire pit.

Interior of 5334 New Harmony Road in the Home of the Year for Category 7.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: SIBA Parade of Homes picks 'Home of the Year' winners