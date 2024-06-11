Local builders group unveils its seven 'Home of the Year' winners
The Southwestern Indiana Builders Association announced its Home of the Year winners in its annual Parade of Homes program.
Each year, the association presents dozens of homes that are on display for viewing by the public. This year, 26 newly built homes were judged based on the best exterior, interior, kitchen and bath. There is also a "home of the year" category.
Here's a list of the Parade of Homes's top seven winners for the home of the year.
Category 1: Homes priced up to $375,000; 1647 Venture Drive, Evansville
This open-concept home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, a fireplace, a custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a quartz island. There is also a patio that overlooks the backyard.
Category 2: $376,000 - $450,000; 923 Taversham Ave., Evansville
At more than 2,500 square feet, this open-floor-plan home features a large kitchen with an island, a spacious master suite with a custom bathroom and large walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, and a two-car garage. There's also a spacious bonus room.
Category 3: $451,000-$520,000; 4574 Sierra Drive, Boonville
This three-bedroom and three-bathroom home sits at 2429 square feet with a custom kitchen with a large island and stylish lighting, an adjacent family room, a primary room with a custom walk-in shower, a second-floor bonus room, and a two-car garage.
Category 4: $521,000 - $725,000; 711 Coopers Edge Drive, Newburgh
This 2,979-square-foot, ranch-style open-concept home features three bedrooms with three baths, a sunroom overlooking nature, a beamed family room with a fireplace, and a spacious kitchen with Amish-crafted cabinetry, a large island and a walk-in pantry.
Category 5: $726,000-$960,000; 5711 Brompton Drive, Newburgh
This five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home features a spacious family room with a fireplace overlooking the backyard, a deluxe kitchen, a private study, a dining area, large bedrooms with walk-in closets and ensuites, bonus rooms, and a walk-out basement that includes a kitchenette, patio, and theatre/gaming room.
Category 6: $961,000-$2 million; 2643 Creek Drive, Newburgh
This five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath Spanish modern home features a swimming pool with a pool house, 12-foot ceilings, a roomy kitchen with a large island and walk-in pantry, a breakfast room, office, bonus room, flex room, covered back porch, almost five-car garage, grilling station, fireplace, and outdoor TV.
Category 7: $3 million and over; 5334 New Harmony Road, Evansville
This spacious private home at 7,936 square feet features a foyer, great room, master suite with his-and-her closets, steam shower, infrared sauna, kitchen with bar seating, wine and spirits storage room, office, and four other bedrooms and bathrooms.
The exterior features a grilling porch with a built-in Big Green Egg grill, pellet grill, kegerator/sink, swimming pool and fire pit.
This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: SIBA Parade of Homes picks 'Home of the Year' winners