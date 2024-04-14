Local artists turn Norman's storm drains into works of art

Apr. 14—Storm drains in Norman are starting to look a lot more colorful thanks to the latest round of Artful Inlets installed at various locations throughout the week.

The City of Norman and the Norman Arts Council are inviting the public tour the murals Monday. Celebration of Artful Inlets: A Community Tour with City Leaders and Artists takes place at 5 p.m. at Sequoyah Trail Park, 410 Sequoyah Trail.

There are two new installations at each of the three neighborhood parks where the murals are installed.

They are located at Vineyard Park (3111 Woodcrest Drive), Sequoyah Trail Park (410 Sequoya Trail), and Chisholm's Cattle Trail Park (2515 Wyandotte Way).

Norman Arts Council associate director Josh Boydson says the idea to paint the drains came from a need to educate the public of the important role they play in the community's well-being.

"Storm drains aren't the most glamorous thing in the world, but they are very essential to maintaining a healthy, balanced community," Boydston said. "What's going in those is of the upmost importance so we had the idea to put murals on them to bring attention to them. It's really easy to forget how essential water quaintly is."

City of Norman Environmental and Sustainability Manager Michele Loudenback said public education about the stormwater system is important because most citizens don't realize the impact groundwater can have on Norman's water supply,

"I think what the public may not fully understand is that everything that happens on the ground has the potential to affect our water quality," Loudenback said. "And in Norman all of our stormwater goes straight to our water resources without any treatment of any kind."

The idea for the Artful Inlets project was born in 2017, but didn't start until the City found inspiration in similar art installations in northwest Arkansas.

"We found it was really a great way to highlight the importance of stormwater infrastructure and of protecting our water quality," Loudenback said. "So we started talking about it and trying to pull in together with he Norman Arts Council.

This is the sixth year that the City has invited artists to submit ideas to paint the drains.

In all, 30 storm drains have been painted over the years, with two dozen artists from Cleveland County doing the work.

"We've always had a lot of quality submissions and a lot of different kinds of styles," Boydston said. "We're really pleased with what this project has become and this annual tradition that we have now."

The City of Norman operates and maintains a series of underground pipes, open channels, ditches and roadways used to collect or convey stormwater runoff from homes and businesses to the nearest body of water, such as a creek, stream or lake.

In urban areas, stormwater runoff from hard surfaces, like roofs and driveways, flows along the side of the road until it reaches a storm drain, which is an opening or grate in the curb connected by pipes to the nearest waterbody.

"We are not only educating the public about storm water but also environment issues," Loudenback said. "We are also highlighting the fact that those things that you see on the street are actually pieces of infrastructure that are really important to our city because it is storm water infrastructure. "

The project is a collaboration between Norman Arts Council and the Utilities, Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments, with funding shared between the Norman Arts council and the Storm Water Quality group.

Loudenback said she hopes the project will help the public understand it's everyone's responsibility to keep Norman's water safe.

"It's really that we all can do small things, incrementally small things," Loudenback said, "but if we all did them it would make treating our water a lot easier and cheaper, as well as make sure we have those water supplies well into the future."