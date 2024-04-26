Local artist gives 'new life' to used fabrics, sells from storefront on Main Street

Jennifer Couch, owner of JENCI, poses for a portrait in her 130-square-foot retail space that she opens for special events and appointments at Market on Main, an area of the recently renovated building at 159 S. Main St. in downtown Akron.

Jennifer Couch has hand-crafted accessories with fibers and sold them at Northeast Ohio markets since 2009.

But it wasn’t until this year that the Akron artist opened her first commercial retail space under the name JENCI — a play on her initials — to sell her creations, which include handbags, purses, satchels, coin bags and cell phone holders.

In March, JENCI moved into a roughly 130-square-foot space on the first floor of 159 S. Main St., Akron’s former Law Building. The building is owned by Tom Rybak, while Commercial Property Partners leases out the building's commercial and residential spaces.

More: Renovated 159 Main building now home to luxury residential units and mix of businesses

JENCI doesn’t have designated hours but is open by appointment and during Akron Bazaar’s events, which are hosted in the same building, as well as during Akron ArtWalk events.

Couch’s approach to her artwork, she said, is “taking discarded local items from different upholstery shops or thrift stores or donated family heirlooms and giving them new life.”

“I have a couple different upholstery shops that I work with, like Chez-Del, locally, has given me their fabric samples from discontinued fabric lines,” Couch said.

A selection of handbags made by Jennifer Couch, owner of JENCI, a recently opened storefront at 159 Main.

When customers know something was sourced locally, she said, “they take pride in that story.”

There’s also an environmental component that goes with it.

“The thrust of it is to keep stuff out of the landfill with all the fast fashion and give people the opportunity to buy something locally made, support a local artist,” Couch said.

Not quite all of Couch’s products are for customers to carry around. Consider her colorful soap washcloths.

Using a process called felting, Couch encloses soap makers’ discarded soap ends with sheep’s wool.

“And you get it wet and soapy, and it shrinks, just like when you accidentally wash your favorite sweater,” she said.

Jennifer Couch, owner of JENCI, talks about the felt soap washcloths she sells at her new storefront Market on Main, located at 159 S. Main St. in downtown Akron.

JENCI occupying Market on Main space with other artists

JENCI’s space is part of an area of 159 Main called Market on Main, which Commercial Property Partners CEO Gerilyn Gleason said is “a fully renovated space for artists [and] handmakers that are looking for a more permanent retail-style scenario.”

Market on Main leases start at $350 per month and increase based on tenant requests and requirements, Rybak said.

One other commercial tenant occupies space in Market on Main. That’s Hue Design Company, co-founded by Gleason, an interior designer for more than 25 years, and Robin Ott, an artist, graphic designer and photographer for more than 20 years.

“Hue Design Company is a boutique interior design, art and decor firm that provides expertly curated artwork,” Gleason shared.

Artist Robin Ott straightens a photo on the wall of the Hue Design Company located on the ground floor at 159 S. Main Street.

A new start for JENCI

Over the years, Couch has sold her JENCI creations at the Cleveland Bazaar (of which the Akron Bazaar is an extension), Crafty Mart and elsewhere.

“And it just snowballed and grew, and I started doing more and bigger regional art shows up until I was booked to do 20 shows in 2020,” Couch said.

The pandemic threw a wrench into those plans, she said.

Jennifer Couch, owner of JENCI, plans out how she wants to hang photos in her 130-square-foot retail space at Market on Main.

“I was making masks and selling them at cost and giving away stuff,” she said. “So, it was like I had pivoted. I had canceled my shows — or the shows were canceled if I didn't cancel them.”

Looking ahead, Couch said she might plan to give the JENCI storefront regular hours.

She noted that a coffee shop, Ilić Café, is planning to move into a 159 Main space next door following permitting approvals. Once that happens, she said she may open up at times that coincide with the coffee shop’s schedule.

A sign lets visitors know there is space available at Market on Main in the building at 159 S. Main St. in downtown Akron.

Patrick Williams covers growth and development for the Akron Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at pwilliams@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @pwilliamsOH.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron fabric artist opens JENCI storefront on at 159 Main St. downtown