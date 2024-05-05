LMCU Ballpark hosts Tots & Taps Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – On Saturday, thousands of people gathered at LMCU Ballpark for the Tots & Taps Festival, making it one of the first of its kind in the country.

This year’s event was put on by Outlier Events, the same organization that hosts the world’s only Donut and Beer Festival, the Mac and Cheese Festival and the Taco and Tequila Festival.

This year, Grand Rapids was chosen over twelve other cities to host the event. Attendees were able to try samples of dozens of different beers and tater tots.

“Food is great. I mean, you can’t beat beer and tater tots. That’s the best combination in America right there,” Chris Hindenach, a festivalgoer, said. “The Darth Vador all the way at the end on the third base side are the best.”

The family-friendly festival brought people from all over to West Michigan.

“They’ve got a couple things for a lot of people, stuff for the kids, the food is really good, a lot of cool beers and drinks,” said Tom Newvine, a festivalgoer. “So, I mean, overall, it’s pretty solid, and a lot of people came out.”

