Lizzo celebrates 'Fat Girl Summer' with 'slime green' hair and shimmering bra top

Singer Lizzo, 33, spiced up social media on Saturday with a sultry series of photos of herself sporting lime green hair and a rhinestone bra top. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lizzo is having one colorful summer.

The singer, 33, is known for using her wardrobe and makeup to make a statement, so it's no surprise that she took to social media this weekend with an outrageous look that had followers fawning.

With long lime-green hair that cascaded down her body in a variety of braids and twists, Lizzo smoldered for the camera. Sporting bleached eyebrows, matching lime green eyeshadow and a rhinestone-encrusted bra top paired with light-colored jeans, the star thanked her beauty squad for giving her the sensational look.

"They say the devil works hard… but my glam team works HARDER!!!" she captioned the photo series. "SLIME GREEN FOR THE DAY-YAY-YAY."

In a follow-up post, Lizzo posted a slow-motion video of herself shaking it for the camera.

"THESE BOYS ARE RUINING MY FAT GIRL SUMMER — THEY TRYNA WIFE ME. SEND HELP!" she captioned the video.

In her final post, Lizzo changed into a white cotton bra top and held up a tiny Fendi purse, her long fingernails visible. With some added jewels around her neck, Lizzo kicked her leg back as she posed for the camera.

"THERE WAS SLIIIIIIIIIME IN THE ICE MACHINE. THERE WAS SLIIIIIIIIIIME IN THE ICE MACHINE," joked Lizzo, still playing on her outrageous hair color. "Real H-town ppl IYKYK."

The joke is a reference to Houston TV news reporter Marvin Zindler, whose popular segment, "Slime in the Ice Machine," reported on health code violations at restaurants. Lizzo spent a significant portion of her formative years in the Texas city.

Lizzo is no stranger to trying out untraditional looks on social media. Earlier this month, she paired her bleached eyebrows with bright orange lipstick and dark lip liner, Yahoo Life previously reported.

Alway an advocate for body positivity, Lizzo frequently speaks about how she hopes to change the conversation around the beauty standards that are perpetuated on social media. Back in May, she spoke in an interview with Elle about how filtered photos can prey on insecurities.

"Man, I think it's just by getting real, by being honest and you know what, I don't want to say real because I think that that is shaming people," she explained, Yahoo Life previously reported. "Everything you see on the internet is real to a certain extent, you know what I mean? But how natural is it? How honest are we being with each other? And we don't necessarily need it all the time. I think everything is great in a balance, but I think once we can identify, oh, that was edited. Oh, that was modified. Oh, that was digitally distorted. I think it can help us be like, 'OK, it's not, I don't have to look like that. I don't have to be perfect.' There are people that I know who are like, 'I won't post this picture because I need to put this filter or that filter or someone's going to see it.' Well, that's the point, you deserve to be seen."

