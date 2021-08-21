Lizzo says she smells 'better’ after she stopped using deodorant

Lizzo is putting her two cents into the hygiene conversation.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old singer shared a recent article on her Instagram Stories where it was revealed that actor Matthew McConaughey hasn't used deodorant in over 35 years and she seemed to be in agreement.

"Ok… I’m w him on this one.. I stopped using deodorant and I smell BETTER,” she wrote above the article.

Lizzo puts her to two cents into the conversation around wearing deodorant. (Instagram)

During a recent interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, actress Yvette Nicole Brown, who worked with McConaughey in Tropic Thunder, noted that while working with the actor he confided to her about this hygiene habit that has become controversial.

"I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he did not have an odor. My first thought was: 'I'm going to get as close as I can to him to see if he's right,'" she said. "He smells like granola and good living, that's all I can say," she added. "He has a sweet, sweet scent that is just him and it's not musty or crazy."

McConaughey confirmed that he did not use deodorant in a 2014 interview when asked about Fool's Gold co-star Kate Hudson bringing natural deodorant on set for him to use.

"I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant," he admitted at the time. "The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, 'Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man, and, two, smells like you.'"

It turns out that it is very possible that McConaughey still smells fine in spite of his lack of deodorant. Though the human body has many glands, the apocrine glands are found in areas with a lot of hair follicles, like the armpit, and though sweat usually does not have an odor, it can when it comes into contact with bacteria on the skin. A study found that some people do not produce the bacteria that can cause the pungent smell many associate with unkempt armpits. The British study also found that of 117 women who do not produce the odor causing bacteria, over three-quarters of them still opted to use deodorant.

This debate comes after several celebrities like Jake Gyllenhaal, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher made headlines with their comments about their thoughts on showering. In the past, McConaughey followed up his comments about not wearing deodorant by noting that he showers several times a day, so it is safe to say that he probably would not lump himself in with the aforementioned celebrities.