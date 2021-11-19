Lizzo rejects being face of body positivity: 'We should be neutral about bodies'

Lizzo does not want to be defined by her body.

The 33-year-old songstress discusses the issue as the December cover girl for Essence Magazine, joining Simone Biles and Nikole Hannah-Jones, who also have their own covers for the issue that centers around the theme "Year of Radical Self-Care."

In her cover story, Lizzo admitted that she would rather not be the face of the body positivity movement, but hopes that her presence will help normalize the existence of different bodies.

“It’s exhausting,” she said. “And that’s the point. I don’t want to talk about this anymore. We should be neutral about bodies.”

This is not the first time the "Truth Hurts" rapper has rejected the idea of being body positive. In an interview with Vogue in 2020, she noted she would rather be called "body normative."

“I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body-positive.’ No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?” she explained.

Singer Adele also recently made comments about the pressures of being defined by her body, especially after her weight loss. Last year, the 33-year-old singer shared photos of her transformation on social media, which caused quite a stir among fans.

“Of course I’m concerned that so many people were so hurt by it. That’s a real thing,” Adele told the Face. “But I never gave myself that role or job. It’s not my responsibility. I’ve never set my validations on anyone else, I would never. I was told that from a young age. If you want something, you do it yourself. If you wanna end up somewhere, it’s your journey. It makes me sad that people expected that much from me, because that’s unattainable for anybody. Things that people say, how someone looks, whatever. It’s not my job.”