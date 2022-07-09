Lizzo strikes a pose in a blue bikini with matching 'mermaid' hair: 'Just a reminder that I’m f***ing pretty'

Lizzo posed in a bikini with mermaid-like hair on Instagram. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Lizzo is feeling good as hell.

The “Juice” singer, 34, took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of photos of herself sporting turquoise hair, matching eyeshadow and a blue and green bikini. She captioned the post, “Just a reminder that I’m f***ing pretty n there’s nothing u can do about it b***h.”

The three-time Grammy winner was immediately likened to a mermaid in her comments section, with one follower writing, “Gorgeous mermaid” and another adding, “They really should’ve cast you as Ursula, you give all the best mermaid vibes!”

It’s no secret that Lizzo (as well as plenty of her fans) wanted the singer to play Ursula the sea witch upcoming live action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, which stars Halle Bailey as the titular character. Ultimately, the role went to Melissa McCarthy. As Lizzo explained to Variety in February with her signature brand of confidence, “Everyone knows I auditioned for Ursula in The Little Mermaid, and I didn’t get it. But you know, I’m fine as hell. That has nothing to do with Ursula, but I was down to make Ursula a THOT, shaking ass.”

While Lizzo is all about self-love, she previously spoke about initially being wary of the body positive label. She explained to SiriusXM's The Heat in April that the term was put on her just because of the way she lokos.

"I put myself out there, I put myself on a pedestal, I amplified myself. And I think that that immediately was seen as political," she said at the time. "So I've had all these terms thrown at me and, you know, superimposed onto me, body-positive activist, self-love, guru, all of these things. And I didn't ask for them."

Now, however, the Yitty shapewear founder said she sees the term as a positive thing for her to identify with.

“It's like, why wouldn't I wanna be body positive? I don't wanna be body negative. Why wouldn't I wanna be a self-love guru? I don't wanna be a self-hate guru," she said. "So, fortunately, these are just signs that I'm on the right path and doing the right thing and that I'm a good person. And I resonate with that and I fully embrace that."

