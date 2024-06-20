Livonia resident wins $10,000 in Home and Garden Refresh Sweepstakes

Kristin Mandernach, of Livonia, won $10,000 in the Great American Home and Garden Refresh Sweepstakes, a giveaway promoted both online and in print in the Detroit Free Press.

The national grand prize of $100,000, was won by a resident of Greenville, South Carolina, and included a virtual design consultation with Jenny and Dave Marrs from the HGTV series "Fixer to Fabulous," and a landscaping package powered by STIHL featuring a trimmer, blower, push mower and more.

In addition to the grand prize, the contest awarded two second-place prizes of $10,000 each, one of which went to Mandernach, which also included a virtual design consultation with the Marrs duo.

The corporate Home and Garden Refresh Sweepstakes winner, Kristin Mandernach, holds a $10,000 giant check as she stands inside the Detroit Free Press office in Detroit on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

The sweepstakes is a promotion put on by the USA TODAY Network. Owned by Gannett, the network includes the Detroit Free Press. The giveaway ran from March 22-May 17 across more than 300 markets nationwide.

Participants had the opportunity to enter daily, with winners selected randomly from hundreds of thousands of entries.

Mandernach, 54, who grew up in Livonia, had moved away but then moved back about 12 years ago, received her $10,000 check on Thursday from Ashley Wright, vice president of sales at Gannett.

A project analyst at Ford Motor Co., Mandernach said she met via Teams with Jenny and Dave Marrs for her design consultation, which was part of the prize, a couple weeks ago.

But she said the win didn't fully hit her until Thursday, when she picked up the check.

"I always enter contests," she said, "because anything is possible — why not you?"

She said the design consultants gave her suggestions on how to update her powder blue bathroom in her 1963 home. But she said she'll probably end up using the money to pay for a new roof.

"I'm hoping to have a little left over to do something fun for me and my kids," she added.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Livonia resident wins $10,000 in Home and Garden Refresh Sweepstakes