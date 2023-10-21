Living room ideas for men – 10 practical design tips for the modern man

Living room ideas for men and contemporary architecture can make a style statement while perfectly chiming with its environment. A successful masculine scheme depends on using the right materials and opting for a sleek design that results in an effective blend of old and new twinned with practicality and comfot.

Less is more, so be careful not to over design. Bear in mind too that very masculine designs can sometimes feel stark and clinical, so balance this by introducing warmth with plenty of texture, wood and layered lighting to add interest.

Let our carefully-curated selection of living room ideas inspire you to be brave with your interior choices – and give you the confidence to take on any living room trend.