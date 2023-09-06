Living room chandelier ideas – 13 beautiful centerpiece designs

Chandeliers are never going to be quiet and reserved, so why not go as bold as you dare? ‘Statement chandeliers are the jewellery of an interior,’ says Owen Pacey, Founder of Renaissance London. ‘A great way to level up your living room is with a grand, statement chandelier, whether that’s an ornate, rococo-style, gilt piece or a contemporary sputnik globe.'

Living room wall lighting can also make a statement, but a chandelier makes such a decision utterly unmissable. This magnificent chandelier filled with natural motifs is an excellent contender to the room’s other bold design features, from the octagonal skylight to the pink rug, all tempered by crisp white walls.