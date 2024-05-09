A living roof to take root in Canton garden

May 9—CANTON — The latest addition to the Pigeon River Orchard and Public Gardens will bloom in a far different way than the other horticultural and artistic features.

A storage shed to hold garden tools and equipment will flower not from the ground, but from the roof. It will be the first known structure in Haywood County with a living roof.

While roofs with vegetation on top are common elsewhere in the country, the concept isn't that familiar in Western North Carolina.

"This is the only green roof we know of in Haywood County, and for sure it's the first commercial structure," said Mike Yates, president of the Pigeon River Garden Club, which has spearheaded the transformation of a portion of Canton's Recreation Park along the Pigeon River.

Garden club members said once finished, the living roof will not only be functional and water-absorbing, but it will attract bees, butterflies and other pollinators.

"There will be things like creeping thyme, sedum and a few wildflowers that can trail down the front of the building," Fowler said.

But growing plants on a top of a building isn't as simple as spreading dirt on the roof.

"There are a lot of layers on top of a box," explained Amanda Fowler, a garden club member who's been deeply involved in the project.

Two Buncombe County businesses are donating their expertise and some of the materials needed to accomplish the task.

Living Roofs is working with the Pigeon River Garden Club to plant a mixture of native and ornamental perennials and grasses on the roof.

"We like to prioritize native species, and we approach green roof planting design with ecology and biodiversity in mind to meet each project's site-specific characteristics," said Emilio Ancaya, who founded the company with his wife, Kate in 2006. "This is a small project, but we will pack in as many plants as possible."

He said the roof structure needs to be designed to support the weight of a green roof. A waterproofing membrane must be used to keep it watertight.

"The green roof magic begins with various layers of materials, including drainage, filter fabric, growing media, irrigation and plants. The growing media is different from traditional garden soil — it is lightweight and coarse," he explained.

The company designs and builds green roofs across the Southeast. It's nice to be doing one in their own backyard, he said.

"Our team is eager to participate, particularly in a project supporting horticulture and conservation in Western North Carolina," Ancaya said.

Meanwhile, the textile layer of the roof will come from Freudenberg Performance Materials LP, the long-running manufacturing operation in Enka once known as BASF.

A monitor screen at the storage building site will have a QR code that takes visitors to information about the garden and its plants.

"We want this to be a 24/7 place where families can learn about the garden," Yates said.

The $26,500 storage shed was funded entirely by the Cruso Endowment and donations. It will be LEED-certified, the highest rating for efficiency, green energy and sustainability. As for the living roof

The club embarked on the orchard project a year ago. Now it includes fruit trees, a sensory garden, a bird sanctuary and spaces that demonstrate how companion plantings can support the soil, keep pests under control, increase productivity and more.

Other attractions include a story walk provided by the Haywood County Public Library and a learning pavilion where students and adults can gather for educational programs.