Living Lands and Waters’ Barge Party fundraiser is a good time on the river

Get ready to party on the Mississippi, learn more about local rivers and enjoy seafood at Living Lands and Waters’ annual Barge Party. The environmental entertainment event is on Thursday, June 13 from 5 – 9 p.m. at their new headquarters, 111 Beacon Harbor Pkwy in East Moline.

Guests can enjoy a fish fry, shrimp boil, barbecue, wine pull, silent auction, barge tours and live music from For Those About To Yacht. A cash bar will be available. Parking is available at John Deere Harvester Works, 1100 13th Avenue in East Moline. Shuttle buses will take people from the parking lot to the barge party and back.

The group is looking for local artists to donate works of art for the art auction. Artists are encouraged to donate environmentally themed works made from natural, repurposed or recycled items, but any donations are welcome. The deadline to register artwork for the auction is June 5. Click here to register artwork.

Click here for tickets to the Barge Party. For more on Living Lands and Waters and their programs, click here.

