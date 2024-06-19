Lives Remembered: Zeke Trojanoski's work ethic and tenacity benefited his community

In 1945, a 14-year-old named Zenon (Zeke) Trojanoski dipped under telephone wires and grazed against the cornfields of Caledonia and Mumford, New York, in a plane he rented himself.

Zeke spent years saving money from his job at a bowling alley, where he set pins for 10 cents a game, to pay for flying lessons. When he graduated high school at 16, he entered the Air Force with the dream of becoming a pilot. Zeke’s father had other hopes for his son — a life on the farm, working with family. Zeke complied.

He spent the rest of his life working as a farmer and a mason and passed away on April 19, 2024, at the age of 93.

In 1953, Zeke married Jacqueline Walters who grew up in poverty. The newlyweds took it upon themselves to make room for Jacqueline’s seven siblings, all of whom were able to graduate high school, get married, get jobs and create lives for themselves.

Zenon (Zeke) Trojanoski served in the Air Force.

“Being a depression-era child, he didn’t have much,” said his granddaughter, Julie Bennett, “but what he did have, he shared.”

Zeke quietly provided for his community as well. As a mason, he offered three payment options for customers on a budget; one in which he provided the materials and labor, one in which he provided the labor and one in which the customers assisted him themselves and provided lunch. When customers opted for option three, he often provided the labor for free to the customers’ surprise. Zeke respected the initiative they took to help themselves and that meant more to him than being paid.

An unyielding work ethic and tenacity guided Zeke throughout his entire 93 years. As a mason and farmer, he cultivated life and built homes, as well as communities.

Photo of Zenon (Zeke) Trojanoski as a young man.

Although he was never able to fulfill his dream of becoming an Air Force pilot, Zeke created the foundation for a large, close-knit family system and planted the seeds that allowed for the dreams of others to flourish.

