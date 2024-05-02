Livermore Falls woman, 96, says the key to her longevity is living a healthy life

May 1—LIVERMORE FALLS — Francelina "Fran" Pratt said she has tried to live a healthy life, eat nutritious food and not smoke or drink alcohol, except for an occasional glass of wine or blackberry or apricot brandy.

It has paid off. She will be 96 on Thursday.

Pratt grew up in Massachusetts, the second oldest sibling and the oldest girl of 12 children. There are seven surviving siblings.

She moved to Maine with her immediate family, including four children, in 1967. She moved from Greene to the East Livermore section of Livermore Falls in 1987.

"I was a head cook at Greene Central School for 10 years," she said.

She retired in 1987 after she married her second husband, Alden Pratt. They were married for 19 years when he died in 2006 at age 90.

Two of her youngest sisters in their 70s, who were visiting her Wednesday, outtalked her by far.

Pratt described herself as quiet and reserved. Younger siblings refer to her on occasion as their second mom.

Pratt was recognized April 16 by Livermore Falls selectmen as the oldest resident of the town. Selectman Bruce Peary presented her with a replica of the town's Boston Post at the board meeting at the Town Office.

Pratt said she didn't know why she was going to the office. The reason surprised her.

"I had a cane. I didn't need another one," she said, laughing.

"I think I lived healthy. I haven't smoked. I tried it but didn't like it," she said.

She drank alcohol on occasion, she said.

She said she rarely eats processed food.

"I believe the key to living a long life is to keep your mind and body active, to have healthy interests, and to maintain healthy close relationships with family and friends," Pratt said.

Her hobbies have included cooking and baking, gardening, canning vegetables and fruits, making clothes, quilts and other items, crocheting, knitting, plastic canvas, needlepoint, embroidery and crossword puzzles.

"I like doing crossword puzzles, even when they are hard and I can't do them," she said.

She stopped driving in 2023.

Pratt met her husband, Alden, at a dance hall, while she was married to her first husband. She told him she was married.

She found a vehicle in her yard sometime after her husband died. It was Alden Pratt.

"Alden was a great dancer," she said, but after they were married they didn't go to dance halls.

"My greatest accomplishment of my life is having my babies," she said. "It was the biggest joy of my life."

