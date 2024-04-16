Live Like a Race Star: Tony Stewart's $22.5 Million Indiana Dream Home, Ranch For Sale

Have you ever wanted to live like three-time NASCAR champ and current NHRA star Tony Stewart?

Well, now you can. But it's going to cost you.

Built in 2011, Stewart's 400-plus acre Hidden Hollow Ranch is on the market in Columbus, Indiana, for $22.5 million. This one is quite the catch. There's plenty of room on the 19,713 square foot property for family and guests with six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half baths.

Brock Childs/The Home Aesthetic

It also includes:



8,700 gallon freshwater aquarium in great room

Cleaning room and tank for fish

Indoor 1,500 gallon koi stream with bridge through entryway

Two-story indoor waterfall

Ring from a naval battleship holds great room roof in place

Hibachi grill with commercial exhaust in kitchen

Hickory kitchen cabinets

Expansive floor to ceiling views of a 9-acre private lake, fully stocked with trophy bass

3,500 sq. ft. guest house

Brock Childs/The Home Aesthetic

And, if hunting is your game, the 400 or so acres on the property has plenty of turkey, deer and elk. If weather is an issue, there's in in-home gym, bowling alley and golf simulator.

The home is famous for housing Stewart's one-of-a-kind racing helmet collection (we don't suspect the helmets come with the house).

Okay, we get it. We're not RealEstateWeek, but it's still fun to dream on living like a racing legend once in a while.

For more information and more incredible photos, CLICK HERE to check out the listing over at Compass Realty.

Brock Childs/The Home Aesthetic

Brock Childs/The Home Aesthetic