Live Out Your Classic Car Fantasies With This Corvette Lego Set

Looking for the perfect gift for a car lover in your life? Chevy and Lego have teamed up to design the perfect build-it-yourself model set, based on a late C1-generation Corvette.

The Lego Icons Corvette is the latest car-themed set from the building blocks toy brand. Based on a 1961 Corvette convertible, it comes in at 4 inches high, 12.5 inches long, and 5.5 inches wide. Rated for builders 18 years or older, it's the ultimate trinket for any Corvette fan.

The Lego Corvette consists of 1210 pieces, and comes loaded with tons of life-like features like an opening hood and trunk, a removable convertible hard top, an engine bay with a spinning radiator fan, and working steering. There's also a pedal box, a gear shifter, a radio, a rearview mirror, and three sets of license plate designs.

Lego says the Icons Corvette set will go on sale August 1, 2023 both in stores and on Lego.com, priced from $149.99 plus tax.

