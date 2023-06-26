My Little Innocent Brain Is Officially Corrupted After Learning About These Horrifying, Shocking, And WTF Things
Note: Some graphic stories ahead.
1.The shocking fact that the author of Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, died as a result of doing a high kick.
2.The tragic story of 4-year-old Brandon Zucker, who was crushed underneath one of the vehicles in the Roger Rabbit Car Toon Spin ride at Disneyland in 2000. Brandon suffered "serious brain damage," and "never talked or walked again." He died in January 2009.
3.The awful death of Ilda Vitor Maciel, an 88-year-old woman in Brazil who died after accidentally being injected with soup. Allegedly, one of the nursing technicians injected the soup into her veins instead of her feeding tube.
4.The fact that A LOT of people actually go overboard on cruise ships (we're talking hundreds). And, even worse, in the past, less than a quarter of them were actually rescued.
5.The first firefighter killed after responding to the 9/11 attacks was a man named Daniel Suhr...he was hit by a falling body, someone who had jumped from one of the towers.
6.In 2018, construction workers in Valdosta, Georgia discovered HUNDREDS of human teeth BEHIND A WALL. The building, which was originally built in 1900, had been occupied by a dentist, although no one really knew why the teeth of all his patients had been stashed behind the wall.
7.The fiery and unimaginable death of Russian cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov, who crashed down to earth while "crying in rage" in 1967. Komarov was the first human to die in a space flight after the parachute failed on his capsule, the Soyuz 1.
8.This upsetting video, which recently went viral, that shows HOW MUCH TRASH has been left and accumulated on Mount Everest by tourists (which has become a major problem).
See the whole video here:
9.The recent tragedy of Cameron Robbins, a teenager and recent high school graduate who fell overboard while on a sunset cruise ship in the Bahamas on May 24, 2023. According to reports, Cameron allegedly jumped off the ship on a dare. Video of the incident showing Cameron swimming in the water in near-total darkness went viral online.
10.Also, the recent death of a 23-year-old Russian man who was attacked and violently killed by a shark near a beach in Egypt. The disturbing video of the incident, which went viral on TikTok, showed the man being attacked and screaming, "Papa!"
11.The existence of transmissible spongiform encephalopathies, aka prion diseases — a group of "exceptionally rare brain diseases" — which have a 100% mortality rate and affect both animals and humans. An example of this would be "mad cow" disease.
12.This "omgggg whaaaaat?!?!" video of what a sturgeon's mouth looks like (SIDE EYE).
The whole video for the full effect:
