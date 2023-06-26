My Little Innocent Brain Is Officially Corrupted After Learning About These Horrifying, Shocking, And WTF Things

According to the LA Times, "Brandon tumbled from a spinning Roger Rabbit 'taxicab' and was trapped under another car. The vehicle rolled over him, folding his 45-pound body in half. He was stuck for about 10 minutes before being freed, suffering serious brain damage. Although he would occasionally smile and laugh, he never talked or walked again."

After the state conducted a major investigation into the incident, it was determined that Disneyland employees "did not properly load Brandon into the ride — with the smallest child farthest from the cutout entryway — and failed to fully lower the lap bar. It also ordered significant safety changes to the ride, including a sensor-equipped guard around the bottom of each car."

Brandon's family sued Disneyland and settled for an undisclosed sum to help pay for his medical care.