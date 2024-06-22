This Little Girl Only Drinks Water From A Spray Bottle–And TikTok Loves It

This viral video serves as a reminder to parents—pick your battles.

YURTAYEVA ALA / Getty Images

Fact checked by Sarah ScottFact checked by Sarah Scott

Drinking water is essential at any time of the year. However, it’s especially vital for people of all ages as the weather heats up across much of the United States. While a cup or water bottle is the traditional way to sip, one child prefers drinking another way: With a spray bottle. One mom posted the video evidence on TikTok, and the comments section is rather validating.

The 13-second video posted by the TikTok user @ivonnatrujillo18 features a little girl on a couch with headphones and an iPad. She's just living her best life as she pumps water into her mouth through a blue spray bottle that would totally fit the aesthetic of Elsa from Frozen’s Ice Palace for one.

A text overlay says, “As a parent, this is one of those moments where you pick and choose your battles. If it takes a spray bottle to get my child to drink water, then that’s what we’re doing.”

Let’s all raise a spray bottle (or washcloth?) to that—the commenters certainly did.

Non-Traditional Water-Drinkers Assemble

The video has racked up a million likes and more than 8K comments. While TikTok can be a hub for shaming and negativity, this one has blissfully validating comments from people who have been there, done that, and drank that water with some non-traditional methods.

“I get it. As a kid, I preferred to drink water via washcloth,” says someone who probably turned out fine (and isn’t alone).

“I've been looking through the comments and feel so valid knowing we all drank water from a washcloth,” says another.

Speaking of “not alone,” many commenters recalled also drinking water from a spray bottle, just like the original poster’s little one does.

“I DID THIS AS A KID, OMG, I LOVED IT SO [MUCH],” writes a commenter (the all caps were all theirs).

And another offers a potential reason why the spray bottle is just a cut above other cups and bottles.

“I did this as a kid…Spray bottle water hit differently—just like drinking from the hose,” the person says.

Others prefer to use their head (literally).

“I loved drinking water via my hair,” someone writes.

Picking Your Battles, and Your Perspective

While the video provides a good laugh—and a trip down memory lane for some—it also raises a good point about the importance of hydration. Young children are particularly at risk for dehydration. They can’t always communicate their needs to caregivers and often can't just help themselves to a glass of their favorite beverage. Depending on age, kids need four to eight cups of fluids daily, and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends prioritizing water.

As caregivers, tasked with ensuring kids get enough food and fluids, this can feel daunting at times. Food (and drink) fights can be a real struggle and a source of stress for parents. I, in particular, constantly feel like I'm walking the fine line between making sure my children are getting various nutrients and going so far as potentially laying the foundation for disordered eating habits and body image.

Complicating matters, kids develop their own food preferences (that can be combined with a whole lot of sass). See, sometimes the best way to nurture this is by taking the path of least resistance—let the child consume the food or drink in the way that works for them.

If that means eating a banana with a fork or ketchup-dipped blueberries (don’t ask), so be it. If that means drinking water from a spray bottle, great. Sure, you splurged on a Stanley, Yeti, and every brand of straw cup imaginable. Yes, your cupboard is a pseudo-cup/water bottle graveyard. I see you, parents. I am you. But just remember, the method isn't as important as the main goal.

Other Alternative Fluid Intake Ideas

If a spray bottle isn’t it, some other ways to help your kid up their fluid intake, according to the AAP, include:



Adding fruit or veggies to meals/snacks, like berries or cucumber for a burst of flavor.

Water-heavy fruits, like watermelon and blueberries.

DIY popsicles made with pureed frozen fruit.



And even the AAP suggests “delighting kids with special water bottles or cups.” (Or maybe spray bottles? I'm just riffing here.)



Whatever works. You're doing great as long as your child is well-fed and hydrated. In the meantime, sit back, sip water from their child-size Yeti, and take a photo or video of them using a spray bottle for posterity (and perhaps a future high school graduation video).

For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.