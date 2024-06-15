LIST: Juneteenth events happening around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Juneteenth is just days away, but the city of Tampa is already celebrating with tons of events throughout the week.

The federal holiday is celebrated every year on June 19 to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States. The significance of the day dates back to June 19, 1865, when nearly 2,000 troops arrived in Galveston, Texas. The army announced that more than 250,000 enslaved African Americans were freed.

City of Tampa raises Juneteenth flag at annual event

Sunday, June 16

Juneteenth 5K Walk/Run

Celebrating freedom, promoting community health and taking strides against Type 2 Diabetes

Where: 2401 East Yukon Street in Tampa

When: 8 a.m.

Registration is free

More info here

Good Stock Out of St. Pete Juneteenth Festival and Mentorship Expo

An inaugural event featuring local entrepreneurs, merchandise, and food vendors, and experience a homecoming atmosphere

Where: Williams Park, located at 350 2nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mentorship Expo will take place Monday and Tuesday at Eckerd College for the youth to attend career tracks, network, and get equipped with valuable resources

More info here

The Gospel Experience, plus a Father’s Day Fashion Show

Listen to the gospel choir and enjoy the “Suited for Sunday” Father’s Day Fashion Show

Where: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church The Matheos Hall, located at 409 Old Coachman Road in Clearwater

When: 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Monday, June 17

Beats and Brushes

Guided painting, music, socialization, performances, and celebrations of freedom

Where: The Dogpound Sports Bar & arcade, located at 5285 8th Street in Zephyrhills

When: 6:30 p.m.

More info here

4th Annual Juneteenth Commemoration at the Straz

Arts Legacy REMIX, featuring themed musical performances by local artists

Where: Straz Center’s Jaeb Theater, located at 1010 North Macinnes Place in Tampa

When: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

More info here

Tuesday, June 18

Juneteenth Pints of Science and Vendor Fair

An evening of Black culture and history, with an expert panel on art, history, and healthcare

Where: New World Tampa, located at 810 East Skagway Avenue

When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

More info here

Wednesday, June 19

Tampa Heights Cultural Fest- A Juneteenth Celebration

Food demo, interactive workshops, live performances, sound bath, and vendors

Where: 2005 North Lamar Avenue in Tampa

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More info here

Juneteenth Summer Block Party

Food trucks, games, and more with the Black History Committee and the Tampa Police Department

Where: Perry Harvey Park, located at 1000 East Harrison Street in Tampa

When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More info here

Juneteenth Skate

A night of skating with R&B music

Where: Skate World, located at 7510 Paula Drive in Tampa

When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Admission: $10, plus $5 skate rentals

More info here

Juneteenth Bowling

Bowling, music, raffles, 50/50 drawings, vendors, and more

Where: Pin Chasers East Pasco, located at 6816 Gall Boulevard in Zephyrhills

When: 6 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance (352-521-4166)

More info here

Film Tampa Bay Presents: Juneteenth

Free community screenings, bringing Black filmmakers together for a night of networking and screenings of four local films

Where: Tampa Theatre, located at 711 North Franklin Street

When: 6 p.m.

The first 150 patrons receive free soda and popcorn

More info here

Juneteenth Paint and Sip

Painting, drinks, trivia and live performances

Where: 5544 58th Street North in Kenneth City

When: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission: $45

More info here

Juneteenth Open Mic (ONLINE)

Music, Poetry Hip Hop, and Jazz

Where: Zoom

When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

More info here

