LIST: Juneteenth events happening around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Juneteenth is just days away, but the city of Tampa is already celebrating with tons of events throughout the week.

The federal holiday is celebrated every year on June 19 to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States. The significance of the day dates back to June 19, 1865, when nearly 2,000 troops arrived in Galveston, Texas. The army announced that more than 250,000 enslaved African Americans were freed.

City of Tampa raises Juneteenth flag at annual event

Sunday, June 16

Juneteenth 5K Walk/Run

  • Celebrating freedom, promoting community health and taking strides against Type 2 Diabetes

  • Where: 2401 East Yukon Street in Tampa

  • When: 8 a.m.

  • Registration is free

  • More info here

Good Stock Out of St. Pete Juneteenth Festival and Mentorship Expo

  • An inaugural event featuring local entrepreneurs, merchandise, and food vendors, and experience a homecoming atmosphere

  • Where: Williams Park, located at 350 2nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg

  • When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Mentorship Expo will take place Monday and Tuesday at Eckerd College for the youth to attend career tracks, network, and get equipped with valuable resources

  • More info here

The Gospel Experience, plus a Father’s Day Fashion Show

  • Listen to the gospel choir and enjoy the “Suited for Sunday” Father’s Day Fashion Show

  • Where: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church The Matheos Hall, located at 409 Old Coachman Road in Clearwater

  • When: 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Monday, June 17

Beats and Brushes

  • Guided painting, music, socialization, performances, and celebrations of freedom

  • Where: The Dogpound Sports Bar & arcade, located at 5285 8th Street in Zephyrhills

  • When: 6:30 p.m.

  • More info here

4th Annual Juneteenth Commemoration at the Straz

  • Arts Legacy REMIX, featuring themed musical performances by local artists

  • Where: Straz Center’s Jaeb Theater, located at 1010 North Macinnes Place in Tampa

  • When: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

  • More info here

Tuesday, June 18

Juneteenth Pints of Science and Vendor Fair

  • An evening of Black culture and history, with an expert panel on art, history, and healthcare

  • Where: New World Tampa, located at 810 East Skagway Avenue

  • When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

  • More info here

Wednesday, June 19

Tampa Heights Cultural Fest- A Juneteenth Celebration

  • Food demo, interactive workshops, live performances, sound bath, and vendors

  • Where: 2005 North Lamar Avenue in Tampa

  • When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • More info here

Juneteenth Summer Block Party

  • Food trucks, games, and more with the Black History Committee and the Tampa Police Department

  • Where: Perry Harvey Park, located at 1000 East Harrison Street in Tampa

  • When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

  • More info here

Juneteenth Skate

  • A night of skating with R&B music

  • Where: Skate World, located at 7510 Paula Drive in Tampa

  • When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

  • Admission: $10, plus $5 skate rentals

  • More info here

Juneteenth Bowling

  • Bowling, music, raffles, 50/50 drawings, vendors, and more

  • Where: Pin Chasers East Pasco, located at 6816 Gall Boulevard in Zephyrhills

  • When: 6 p.m.

  • Tickets must be purchased in advance (352-521-4166)

  • More info here

Film Tampa Bay Presents: Juneteenth

  • Free community screenings, bringing Black filmmakers together for a night of networking and screenings of four local films

  • Where: Tampa Theatre, located at 711 North Franklin Street

  • When: 6 p.m.

  • The first 150 patrons receive free soda and popcorn

  • More info here

Juneteenth Paint and Sip

  • Painting, drinks, trivia and live performances

  • Where: 5544 58th Street North in Kenneth City

  • When: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

  • Admission: $45

  • More info here

Juneteenth Open Mic (ONLINE)

  • Music, Poetry Hip Hop, and Jazz

  • Where: Zoom

  • When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

  • More info here

