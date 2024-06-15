LIST: Juneteenth events happening around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Juneteenth is just days away, but the city of Tampa is already celebrating with tons of events throughout the week.
The federal holiday is celebrated every year on June 19 to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States. The significance of the day dates back to June 19, 1865, when nearly 2,000 troops arrived in Galveston, Texas. The army announced that more than 250,000 enslaved African Americans were freed.
City of Tampa raises Juneteenth flag at annual event
Sunday, June 16
Juneteenth 5K Walk/Run
Celebrating freedom, promoting community health and taking strides against Type 2 Diabetes
Where: 2401 East Yukon Street in Tampa
When: 8 a.m.
Registration is free
More info here
Good Stock Out of St. Pete Juneteenth Festival and Mentorship Expo
An inaugural event featuring local entrepreneurs, merchandise, and food vendors, and experience a homecoming atmosphere
Where: Williams Park, located at 350 2nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mentorship Expo will take place Monday and Tuesday at Eckerd College for the youth to attend career tracks, network, and get equipped with valuable resources
More info here
The Gospel Experience, plus a Father’s Day Fashion Show
Listen to the gospel choir and enjoy the “Suited for Sunday” Father’s Day Fashion Show
Where: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church The Matheos Hall, located at 409 Old Coachman Road in Clearwater
When: 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Monday, June 17
Beats and Brushes
Guided painting, music, socialization, performances, and celebrations of freedom
Where: The Dogpound Sports Bar & arcade, located at 5285 8th Street in Zephyrhills
When: 6:30 p.m.
More info here
4th Annual Juneteenth Commemoration at the Straz
Arts Legacy REMIX, featuring themed musical performances by local artists
Where: Straz Center’s Jaeb Theater, located at 1010 North Macinnes Place in Tampa
When: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
More info here
Tuesday, June 18
Juneteenth Pints of Science and Vendor Fair
An evening of Black culture and history, with an expert panel on art, history, and healthcare
Where: New World Tampa, located at 810 East Skagway Avenue
When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
More info here
Wednesday, June 19
Tampa Heights Cultural Fest- A Juneteenth Celebration
Food demo, interactive workshops, live performances, sound bath, and vendors
Where: 2005 North Lamar Avenue in Tampa
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More info here
Juneteenth Summer Block Party
Food trucks, games, and more with the Black History Committee and the Tampa Police Department
Where: Perry Harvey Park, located at 1000 East Harrison Street in Tampa
When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
More info here
Juneteenth Skate
A night of skating with R&B music
Where: Skate World, located at 7510 Paula Drive in Tampa
When: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Admission: $10, plus $5 skate rentals
More info here
Juneteenth Bowling
Bowling, music, raffles, 50/50 drawings, vendors, and more
Where: Pin Chasers East Pasco, located at 6816 Gall Boulevard in Zephyrhills
When: 6 p.m.
Tickets must be purchased in advance (352-521-4166)
More info here
Film Tampa Bay Presents: Juneteenth
Free community screenings, bringing Black filmmakers together for a night of networking and screenings of four local films
Where: Tampa Theatre, located at 711 North Franklin Street
When: 6 p.m.
The first 150 patrons receive free soda and popcorn
More info here
Juneteenth Paint and Sip
Painting, drinks, trivia and live performances
Where: 5544 58th Street North in Kenneth City
When: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission: $45
More info here
Juneteenth Open Mic (ONLINE)
Music, Poetry Hip Hop, and Jazz
Where: Zoom
When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
More info here
