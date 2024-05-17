List: Events happening this summer in Grandview Heights

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH)- This summer is full of events and activities in Grandview Heights. From festivals to community night markets, here’s a list of what you can enjoy all summer long.

Memorial Day Service

May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at 1135 W. Second Ave.

The service will be held at Memorial Park honoring members of the U.S. military who lost their lives while serving the country.

Memorial Parade

May 25 at 10 a.m. at First Avenue and Cambridge Boulevard

(Getty Images)

Movie in the Park

June 15 at Wyman Woods Park

Grandview Hop

June 29, July 27, Aug. 24 and Sept. 28 from 5-9 p.m. along Grandview Avenue

The community night market offers more than 200 pop-up shops, food trucks, live music, charity beer garden and more for all to enjoy.

Rubber Ducky Derby

July 19 at 5:15 p.m. at Municipal Pool

2,400 rubber ducks will be released down the pool slide and will race to the finish line. Live music, contests and more will begin at 3 p.m.

(Courtesy: City of Grandview Heights)

Night Under the Stars and Movie

July 26

National Night Out

Aug. 6 from 5-8 p.m.

The annual campaign is returning, bringing the community together to network with local law enforcement agencies and building relationships.

TRI in Heights Youth Triathlon

Aug. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon

Participants will swim, bike and run in the sixth annual triathlon starting at the Grandview Heights Municipal Pool, then biking to complete the triathlon with a run alongside Goodale Blvd. The run courses start at Wyman Woods Park and the route will loop through the park before finishing in the park’s open space.

For additional details and how to register for certain events this summer, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.