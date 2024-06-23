LIST: 2024 Fourth of July celebrations around the Big Country
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) — As the Fourth of July approaches, many are planning to celebrate with fireworks, food, and much more! Check out this list of Fourth of July events.
Saturday, June 29
City of Roscoe Independence Day Celebration
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Wednesday, July 3
2024 WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular
5:30 to 11:00 p.m.
Wylie ISD Hugh Sandifer Stadium – 4334 Antilley Road, Abilene
Thursday, July 4
2024 Firecracker 4 Miler
Beginning at 7:00 a.m.
Redbud Park – 3125 South 32nd Street, Abilene
Buffalo Gap Fourth of July Parade
10:00 a.m. to noon
Old Settlers Grounds – 449 Vine Street, Buffalo Gap
Annual 4th of July BBQ & Fireworks
Beginning at 5:00 p.m.
9494 County Road 258, Clyde
Red, White & Vroom Party on the Patio
Beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Kent’s Harley-Davidson – 3106 South Clack Street, Abilene
Rising Star Independence Day Celebration
Beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Rising Star City Park – 210 Cooper Street, Rising Star
Friday, July 5
Red, White, Blue Bingo
9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
2625 South 7th Street, Abilene
