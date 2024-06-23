LIST: 2024 Fourth of July celebrations around the Big Country

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) — As the Fourth of July approaches, many are planning to celebrate with fireworks, food, and much more! Check out this list of Fourth of July events.

Saturday, June 29

City of Roscoe Independence Day Celebration

Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, July 3

2024 WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular

5:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Wylie ISD Hugh Sandifer Stadium – 4334 Antilley Road, Abilene

Thursday, July 4

2024 Firecracker 4 Miler

Beginning at 7:00 a.m.

Redbud Park – 3125 South 32nd Street, Abilene

Buffalo Gap Fourth of July Parade

10:00 a.m. to noon

Old Settlers Grounds – 449 Vine Street, Buffalo Gap

Annual 4th of July BBQ & Fireworks

Beginning at 5:00 p.m.

9494 County Road 258, Clyde

Red, White & Vroom Party on the Patio

Beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Kent’s Harley-Davidson – 3106 South Clack Street, Abilene

Rising Star Independence Day Celebration

Beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Rising Star City Park – 210 Cooper Street, Rising Star

Friday, July 5

Red, White, Blue Bingo

9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

2625 South 7th Street, Abilene

