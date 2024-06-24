This Lisbon Home Has a 115-Year-Old Tub (That Only Cost Around $160!)
ABOUT THIS TOUR
HOME TYPE: Apartment
LOCATION: Lisbon, Portugal
STYLE: Scandinavian
BEDROOMS: 3
SQUARE FEET: 1582
“My interior style is Scandinavian with clean lines and neutral colors, but with a personal touch,” begins Marikken, who runs the popular Instagram account, @third_floor_left. “Simplicity might be the word that best describes it. I simply feel calmer without too many things around me.”
The home she lives in is in the heart of Lisbon, Portugal, and she shares it with her boyfriend and their 5-month-old daughter. They’ve owned the 1,582-square-foot apartment for about three and a half years, and Marikken explains that though the space had been renovated before they bought it, they’ve still made their own changes to the home to make it more personal.
“Before we moved in we had the kitchen replaced, a few of the rooms painted, and one of the bathrooms renovated. We have since also renovated the second bathroom,” Marikken explains. “Everything was done on a budget, and we therefore worked around the layout as it was to avoid extra costs with moving pipes, etc. The cast-iron bathtub was a secondhand bargain that we got for 150 euros and had restored.”
They’ve also recently added a built-in bookshelf that not only brought lots of storage, but also became a design focal point. But their absolute favorite place in their home to spend time on is the sofa.
“We have prioritized getting a big sofa that can fit the whole family as well as guests,” Marikken writes. “With a small baby in the house, daytime naps are precious, and our sofa can fit the whole family napping at the same time.”
Shop This Home’s Style:
ENTRY
Ground Bench — Hübsch
Curve Hook — Normann Copenhagen
Poster — Rune Elmegaard Studio
Cafe Pendants — Nordlux
Bookshelf — Muji
LIVING ROOM
Vimle sofa — IKEA
Trio Round Coffee Table — De La Espada
Trio Side Table — De La Espada
Zyl Pouf — Bolia
Paper Pendant — Hay
Rug – H&M Home
Jinda Floor Lamp — Lucande
Baby Nest — Konges Sløjd (exact model/pattern is discontinued, similar here)
Baby play gym — Zara Home
Textured Cushion Covers — H&M Home
Lavender Cushion Covers — Elvang
Lavender Throw — Elvang
Posters & oak frames — Paper Collective
City Hall Wall Clock — Arne Jacobsen
DINING ROOM
Dining table — Custom made by local carpenter
Angle Pendants — Nordlux
Table cloth in washed linen — H&M Home
Beräkna glass vase — IKEA
Kubus Candle Holder — Audo
KITCHEN
Voxtorp Matt white kitchen fronts — IKEA
Silestone Eternal Statuario countertop — Cosentino
BEDROOM 1
Nordli bed — IKEA
Wall lamp — AM.PM
Paper pendant — Hay
Rug — H&M Home
Bedside tables — Amazon
Sideboard — Kinda Home
Poster — Paper Collective
Panthella Portable Table Lamp — Louis Poulsen
GUEST BEDROOM
Nordli bed — IKEA
Rattan cabinet — Sklum
Striped linen bedding — MagicLinen
Tap Wall Lamp — Hübsch
Linen Pendant Lamp – Area
Kaiser Idell Table Lamp — Fritz Hansen
Poster — The Poster Club
HOME OFFICE
Diletta console table/desk — AM.PM
Kizu Table Lamp — New Works (limited edition, no longer available. Similar here)
Rug — H&M Home
Bookshelf — Custom made by local carpenter
BATHROOM 1
C1 Customizable bathroom furniture — Codis
Tap — Ritmonio
Linea Tool tiles — Margres
Mirror with oak frame — Zara Home
Lucilla wall lamp — Kave Home
BATHROOM 2
C1 Customizable bathroom furniture – Codis
Cast iron bathtub — Secondhand
Lindbyn mirror — IKEA
Lucilla wall lamp — Kave Home
Wooden stool — Zara Home
Molger bench — IKEA
Thanks, Marikken!
This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.
