This Lisbon Home Has a 115-Year-Old Tub (That Only Cost Around $160!)

"Simplicity might be the word that best describes it. I simply feel calmer without too many things around me," Marikken writes. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff Credit: Selena Kirchhoff



Credit: "I love all the period features in our apartment, such as the original wooden floors, the window shutters, and the ceiling ornaments, but my favorite has to be the arched windows in our living room," Marikken writes of her favorite element.Credit: Selena Kirchhoff Credit: Selena Kirchhoff



Credit: The dining table was custom made by a local carpenter, and the angle pendants are from Nordlux . The tablecloth in washed linen is from H&M Home.Credit: Selena Kirchhoff Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"Our corridor is very long and narrow, and one of our biggest challenges has been how to make best use of this space, as well as make it feel more inviting. We have furnished it with narrow pieces of furniture to avoid obstruction in the passage, and opted for some wall-hung storage," Marikken writes. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"We’re still not completely satisfied with the result, and are thinking of some updates that hopefully will make it feel warmer and more welcoming." Credit: Selena Kirchhoff Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

Marikken explains that the built-in bookshelf in the office is a new addition. "When coming through the front door it’s the first thing you see, and it has made our apartment feel much more complete," she writes. "The extra storage is also invaluable, and I’m really happy to finally have some space to organize all those things that we up until now haven’t known where to store." Credit: Selena Kirchhoff Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"The apartment was recently renovated when we bought it, but we have made some changes to make it feel more personal," Marikken writes. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"Before we moved in we had the kitchen replaced, a few of the rooms painted, and one of the bathrooms renovated. We have since also renovated the second bathroom." Credit: Selena Kirchhoff Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"Everything was done on a budget, and we therefore worked around the layout as it was to avoid extra costs with moving pipes etc." she writes. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

The Voxtorp Matte white kitchen fronts are from IKEA, and the Silestone Eternal Statuario countertop is from Cosentino . Credit: Selena Kirchhoff Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"Our bedroom is actually originally the dining room. This can be seen by the chair rail running along all the walls," Marikken writes. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"Chair rails were originally installed to prevent chairs from hitting the walls in dining rooms, as chairs constantly were moved back and forth around the dining table." Credit: Selena Kirchhoff Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

"The cast-iron bathtub was a secondhand bargain that we got for 150 euros and had restored," Marikken explains. Credit: Selena Kirchhoff Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Apartment

LOCATION: Lisbon, Portugal

STYLE: Scandinavian

BEDROOMS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 1582

“My interior style is Scandinavian with clean lines and neutral colors, but with a personal touch,” begins Marikken, who runs the popular Instagram account, @third_floor_left. “Simplicity might be the word that best describes it. I simply feel calmer without too many things around me.”

The home she lives in is in the heart of Lisbon, Portugal, and she shares it with her boyfriend and their 5-month-old daughter. They’ve owned the 1,582-square-foot apartment for about three and a half years, and Marikken explains that though the space had been renovated before they bought it, they’ve still made their own changes to the home to make it more personal.

“Before we moved in we had the kitchen replaced, a few of the rooms painted, and one of the bathrooms renovated. We have since also renovated the second bathroom,” Marikken explains. “Everything was done on a budget, and we therefore worked around the layout as it was to avoid extra costs with moving pipes, etc. The cast-iron bathtub was a secondhand bargain that we got for 150 euros and had restored.”

They’ve also recently added a built-in bookshelf that not only brought lots of storage, but also became a design focal point. But their absolute favorite place in their home to spend time on is the sofa.

“We have prioritized getting a big sofa that can fit the whole family as well as guests,” Marikken writes. “With a small baby in the house, daytime naps are precious, and our sofa can fit the whole family napping at the same time.”

Shop This Home’s Style:

ENTRY

Ground Bench — Hübsch

Curve Hook — Normann Copenhagen

Poster — Rune Elmegaard Studio

Cafe Pendants — Nordlux

Bookshelf — Muji

LIVING ROOM

DINING ROOM

Dining table — Custom made by local carpenter

Angle Pendants — Nordlux

Table cloth in washed linen — H&M Home

Beräkna glass vase — IKEA

Kubus Candle Holder — Audo

KITCHEN

Voxtorp Matt white kitchen fronts — IKEA

Silestone Eternal Statuario countertop — Cosentino

BEDROOM 1

Nordli bed — IKEA

Wall lamp — AM.PM

Paper pendant — Hay

Rug — H&M Home

Bedside tables — Amazon

Sideboard — Kinda Home

Poster — Paper Collective

Panthella Portable Table Lamp — Louis Poulsen

GUEST BEDROOM

HOME OFFICE

Diletta console table/desk — AM.PM

Kizu Table Lamp — New Works (limited edition, no longer available. Similar here)

Rug — H&M Home

Bookshelf — Custom made by local carpenter

BATHROOM 1

C1 Customizable bathroom furniture — Codis

Tap — Ritmonio

Linea Tool tiles — Margres

Mirror with oak frame — Zara Home

Lucilla wall lamp — Kave Home

BATHROOM 2

C1 Customizable bathroom furniture – Codis

Cast iron bathtub — Secondhand

Lindbyn mirror — IKEA

Lucilla wall lamp — Kave Home

Wooden stool — Zara Home

Molger bench — IKEA

Thanks, Marikken!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

