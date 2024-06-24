This Lisbon Home Has a 115-Year-Old Tub (That Only Cost Around $160!)

White living room with wood floor and lots of pale neutral tones. Small rocking bassinet by the large windows
<span>"Simplicity might be the word that best describes it. I simply feel calmer without too many things around me," Marikken writes. Credit: <a href="https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/authors/selena-kirchhoff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selena Kirchhoff;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Selena Kirchhoff</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/authors/selena-kirchhoff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selena Kirchhoff;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Selena Kirchhoff</a></span>
<span>The Vimle sofa is from <a href="https://atmedia.link/product?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ikea.com%2Fpt%2Fen%2Fp%2Fvimle-4-seat-sofa-with-chaise-longue-with-wide-armrests-gunnared-beige-s99401763%2F%23content" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:IKEA;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">IKEA</a>, and the Trio Round Coffee Table is <a href="https://delaespada.com/collections/small-tables/products/754m-trio-round-coffee-table" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:De La Espada;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">De La Espada</a>. The paper pendant is <a href="https://hay.dk/hay/paper-shade-o60-classic-white" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hay;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Hay</a>, and the rug is from <a href="https://atmedia.link/product?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww2.hm.com%2Fpt_pt%2Fproductpage.1038820001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M Home;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">H&M Home</a>. The Jinda floor lamp is <a href="https://www.lampemesteren.com/jinda-floor-lamp-whitewood-lucande.aspx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lucande;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Lucande</a>, and the posters and oak frames are from the <a href="https://www.papercollective.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paper Collective;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Paper Collective</a>.<br> Credit: <a href="https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/authors/selena-kirchhoff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selena Kirchhoff;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Selena Kirchhoff</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/authors/selena-kirchhoff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selena Kirchhoff;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Selena Kirchhoff</a></span>
View from living room into dining room with bassinet in corner and large windows
White dining room with piano
White dining room with crib and piano
white hallway with wood floor, wood bench, and wood wall hooks
White hallway with wood bookshelves
white hallway with wood floor, wood bench, and wood wall hooks
white office with floor-to-ceiling built in shelves
white kitchen with black accents
white kitchen with black accents
White kitchen counter area with view of Lisbon through the window
Cabinet open under kitchen counter revealing laundry/washing machine
White minimal bedroom with wood and neutral tones
White minimal bedroom with wood and neutral tones, and crib next to bed
White room with wood credenza
White minimal bedroom with wood and neutral tones
White minimal bedroom with wood and neutral tones
<span>"The cast-iron bathtub was a secondhand bargain that we got for 150 euros and had restored," Marikken explains. Credit: <a href="https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/authors/selena-kirchhoff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selena Kirchhoff;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Selena Kirchhoff</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/authors/selena-kirchhoff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selena Kirchhoff;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Selena Kirchhoff</a></span>
White and gray bathroom with wood and black hardware accents

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: Apartment

LOCATION: Lisbon, Portugal

STYLE: Scandinavian

BEDROOMS: 3

SQUARE FEET: 1582

“My interior style is Scandinavian with clean lines and neutral colors, but with a personal touch,” begins Marikken, who runs the popular Instagram account, @third_floor_left. “Simplicity might be the word that best describes it. I simply feel calmer without too many things around me.”

View from living room into dining room with bassinet in corner

The home she lives in is in the heart of Lisbon, Portugal, and she shares it with her boyfriend and their 5-month-old daughter. They’ve owned the 1,582-square-foot apartment for about three and a half years, and Marikken explains that though the space had been renovated before they bought it, they’ve still made their own changes to the home to make it more personal.

White bathroom with wood and black hardware accents

“Before we moved in we had the kitchen replaced, a few of the rooms painted, and one of the bathrooms renovated. We have since also renovated the second bathroom,” Marikken explains. “Everything was done on a budget, and we therefore worked around the layout as it was to avoid extra costs with moving pipes, etc. The cast-iron bathtub was a secondhand bargain that we got for 150 euros and had restored.”

white hallway with wood floor, wood bench, and wood wall hooks

They’ve also recently added a built-in bookshelf that not only brought lots of storage, but also became a design focal point. But their absolute favorite place in their home to spend time on is the sofa.

White living room with wood floor and lots of pale neutral tones.

“We have prioritized getting a big sofa that can fit the whole family as well as guests,” Marikken writes. “With a small baby in the house, daytime naps are precious, and our sofa can fit the whole family napping at the same time.”

Shop This Home’s Style:

<span> Credit: <a href="https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/authors/selena-kirchhoff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selena Kirchhoff;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Selena Kirchhoff</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/authors/selena-kirchhoff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selena Kirchhoff;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Selena Kirchhoff</a></span>

ENTRY

White living room with wood floor and lots of pale neutral tones.

LIVING ROOM

<span> Credit: <a href="https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/authors/selena-kirchhoff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selena Kirchhoff;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Selena Kirchhoff</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/authors/selena-kirchhoff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selena Kirchhoff;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Selena Kirchhoff</a></span>

DINING ROOM

  • Dining table — Custom made by local carpenter

  • Angle Pendants — Nordlux

  • Table cloth in washed linen — H&M Home

  • Beräkna glass vase — IKEA

  • Kubus Candle Holder — Audo

<span> Credit: <a href="https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/authors/selena-kirchhoff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selena Kirchhoff;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Selena Kirchhoff</a></span> <span class="copyright">Credit: <a href="https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/authors/selena-kirchhoff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Selena Kirchhoff;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Selena Kirchhoff</a></span>

KITCHEN

  • Voxtorp Matt white kitchen fronts — IKEA

  • Silestone Eternal Statuario countertop — Cosentino

White minimal bedroom with wood and neutral tones, and crib next to bed

BEDROOM 1

White minimal bedroom with wood and neutral tones

GUEST BEDROOM

white office with floor-to-ceiling built in shelves

HOME OFFICE

  • Diletta console table/desk — AM.PM

  • Kizu Table Lamp — New Works (limited edition, no longer available. Similar here)

  • Rug — H&M Home

  • Bookshelf — Custom made by local carpenter

white and gray bathroom with wood sink cabinet/drawers and black hardware accents

BATHROOM 1

  • C1 Customizable bathroom furniture — Codis

  • Tap — Ritmonio

  • Linea Tool tiles — Margres

  • Mirror with oak frame — Zara Home

  • Lucilla wall lamp — Kave Home

White bathroom with wood and black hardware accents

BATHROOM 2

  • C1 Customizable bathroom furniture – Codis

  • Cast iron bathtub — Secondhand

  • Lindbyn mirror — IKEA

  • Lucilla wall lamp — Kave Home

  • Wooden stool — Zara Home

  • Molger bench — IKEA

Thanks, Marikken!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

