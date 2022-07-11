Lisa Rinna declares 'this is 59' as she poses in bikinis to celebrate 'another trip around the sun'

Lisa Rinna is celebrating the last year of her 50s in the best way possible: on the beach! (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Lisa Rinna is ready to hit the beach on her birthday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, showed off her flawless figure in a series of bikini photos Monday.

"Another trip around the Sun. This is 59," Rinna captioned a post showing off her body in a safari print bikini designed by Melissa Odabash. She topped off the look with a printed bucket hat.

Rinna didn't stop at just one photo. In a second post, she wore a classic white bikini with her wet hair slicked back — topping off the look with sunglasses and a sultry stare.

Naturally, Rinna’s fans wasted no time giving their thoughts, with fellow model and activist Paulina Porizkova writing: “And killing it."

"Nobody has ever looked better on their 59th bday! ❤️❤️❤️" showrunner and TV producer Gary Janetti added.

"Happy birthday, you ageless icon!!" Perez Hilton wrote. RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage added, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY STUNNER."

"Happy Birthday dear Lisa," fashion designer Marc Jacobs commented. Actor Leslie Jordan wrote, "Happy birthday sweetheart."

Rinna has always celebrated her age by empowering her followers to embrace getting older. In May, she stood up for Porizkova against an Instagram follower who criticized her for sharing a photo of herself in a white bikini.

At the time, Porizkova shared a comment left by an online troll that read: "You must be in so much pain to keep posting bikini pictures at your age. I've always thought that getting old and ugly is hardest on the pretty people. The fall from grace is so much farther when you were beautiful. ... I pray you can come to terms with your mortality."

Porizkova fired back at the troll by resharing the bikini photo and writing that "there is no such thing as ugly and old, only shortsighted and ignorant."

Rinna responded with a picture of herself in an olive green string bikini with an equally as powerful message.

"Paulina Porizkova posted a photo of herself in a bikini and she was called old and ugly for doing so," the Days of our Lives alum wrote. "Well I'm 58 and here is my 'old and ugly.'"

Rinna posed in a green string bikini as a show of support for Paulina Porizkova. (Photo: Lisa Rinna/Instagram Stories)

