Stay hydrated: This wildly popular 'miracle in a pouch' electrolyte drink is on sale at Amazon, today only

Just one glass of Liquid IV is like drinking three full glasses of water. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you tend to dehydrate easily or you have a hydration-zapping medical condition like kidney stones or diabetes, the struggle to retain fluids can be daunting. Quick fixes often come with catches, and no one wants to land in the hospital attached to an IV.

But we found a convenient, effective solution on Amazon. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, a best-selling electrolyte drink mix, has more than 15,000 positive five-star reviews from healthy, happy customers. The vitamin-rich, fruit-flavored drink hydrates you up to three times better than water — and fast. Today only, it’s 33 percent off on Amazon.

Help get yourself to eight glasses of water a day. (Photo: Amazon)

Shop it: Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Electrolyte Powder (16 packets), $17 (was $25), amazon.com

What really sets Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier apart is its cutting-edge Cellular Transport Technology (CTT), which delivers just the right amounts of potassium, sodium, and glucose to send water and crucial nutrients directly into your bloodstream. This means instant hydration that lasts—in fact, just one packet is the equivalent of three glasses of water.

“After my 6th hospital stay for dehydration within 3 months, I said there has to be something that can help,” one shopper wrote of discovering Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier. “Since taking this steadily for 5 months, no more hospital stays for dehydration. Sold for life on this product.”

“I have been dehydrated for quite some time. No amount of water, Gatorade, or Pedialyte could help me,” wrote another fan. “Within about 20 mins of consumption. My brain fog was gone. I felt like I had life left in me,” they added.

Want to ward off headaches, dizziness, confusion, muscle fatigue, muscle cramping, fainting and all the other side effects of dehydration before the dog days of summer set in?. Grab all four flavors — lemon lime, passion fruit, acai berry and strawberry —and do a taste test for yourself. You can also choose between the tangerine-flavored immune boost and matcha green energy multiplier options.

Today only, you save 33 percent, or $7, on each box of 16 Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier electrolyte packets.

But hurry—this is a one-day sale!

