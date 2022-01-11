‘Miracle in a pouch’: Save more than 30 percent on this top-rated electrolyte drink at Amazon—today only

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Just one glass of Liquid IV is like drinking three full glasses of water.

Whether you tend to dehydrate easily or you have a hydration-zapping medical condition like kidney stones or diabetes, the struggle to retain fluids can be daunting. Quick fixes often come with catches, and no one wants to land in the hospital attached to an IV.

But we found a convenient, effective solution on Amazon. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, a bestselling electrolyte drink mix, has more than 60,400 five-star reviews from healthy, happy customers. The vitamin-rich, fruit-flavored drink hydrates you up to three times better than water — and fast. Today only, it's just 30 percent off at Amazon.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Electrolyte Powder.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier is all about rapid hydration — and considering about 75 percent of Americans suffer from dehydration, it might even be something you didn’t know you needed. Each package includes 16 packets of quick-dissolving electrolyte powder, and today’s sale includes five flavors: Acai Berry, Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Watermelon and Lemon Lime

But don’t expect the sugary electrolyte drinks you’re used to. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier has less than half the sugar and calories of sports drinks like Gatorade. What it does have is is more than 100 percent the daily requirement of 11 essential vitamins and minerals including B3, B5, B6, and B12 — and more vitamin C than an orange.

What really sets Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier apart, though, is its cutting-edge Cellular Transport Technology (CTT), which delivers just the right amounts of potassium, sodium, and glucose to send water and crucial nutrients directly into your bloodstream. This means instant hydration that lasts — in fact, just one packet is the equivalent of three glasses of water.

“After my sixth hospital stay for dehydration within three months, I said there has to be something that can help,” one shopper wrote of discovering Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier. “Since taking this steadily for 5 months, no more hospital stays for dehydration. Sold for life on this product.”

“I have been dehydrated for quite some time. No amount of water, Gatorade, or Pedialyte could help me,” wrote another fan. “Within about 20 mins of consumption. My brain fog was gone. I felt like I had life left in me,” they added.

Want to ward off headaches, dizziness, confusion, muscle fatigue, muscle cramping, fainting and all the other side effects of dehydration before the dog days of summer set in?. Grab all three flavors and do a taste test for yourself — today only, you save 30 percent, or $7, on each box of 16 Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier electrolyte packets.

But hurry — this is a one-day sale!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

