The universally-flattering lipstick celebs love is on sale for Black Friday — plus more bestsellers

Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury along with Amal Clooney (one of the many Pillow Talk lipstick devotees) and her husband George Clooney.

With overstock a big issue for retailers this Black Friday, it makes sense that there are not only amazing sales in the usual spheres (tech, home) but also in surprising categories like beauty. Now's the time to dump out that makeup bag, assess and replace. The place to start: lipsticks. The universally beloved, pro-approved neutral lipstick celebs swear by — Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk — is on sale today, as are other super-flattering options. We've pulled them together below. Snap up your favorites, and maybe grab a few extras to tuck into stockings while you're at it.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Original Matte Revolution Lipstick

Get your hands on Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Original Matte Revolution Lipstick for just $24. (Photo: Charlotte Tilbury)

Pillow Talk has a neutral hue that promises to look good on everyone — all skin tones, all lip shapes, all ages and all styles. It comes from the brilliant British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Today, you can save 20% with code MAGIC1 (orders over $80), 25% with MAGIC2 (orders over $120) and 30% with MAGIC3 (orders over $250) on the Charlotte Tilbury site. You can also get the Pillow Talk Lip Kit on sale on Amazon.

The shade launched in 2017 and has since become a sensation. Pillow Talk is so popular, in fact, that a tube of it sells every two minutes. We’re talking 700 or so units a day flying off shelves and into the makeup bags of real people like us. Celebrities live for this stuff too with A-list fans like Amal Clooney, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz, Emma Roberts and many more.

This one-shade-fits-all philosophy comes in a total three variations: Pillow Talk Original is the flagship—a nude pink that flatters all faces. The formulation enhances, rather than masks, your natural lip color and contains nourishing orchid extract, triglycerides, and a unique blend of oils and waxes.

Givenchy Temptation Black Magic Lipstick

Givenchy Rouge Interdit Temptation Black Magic Lipstick swipes a different color on every wearer. (Photo: Givenchy)

True to its name, Temptation Black Magic lipstick by Givenchy appears to be black in the tube. But don’t worry; it rolls on to reveal the perfect color for you based on your unique pH level and skin tone!

You won't know the hue till you try it — it can be anything from pale pink to toasty tan to berry red and beyond. Think of it as the mood ring of makeup.

This one isn't on sale by itself today, but if you spend over $200 at Nieman Marcus, you can get $50 off your cart with code THANKFUL. Just want the lipstick itself? Trust us when we say it's well worth every penny and you can grab it for $34 at the retailers below.

Dior Addict Lip Glow

Dior Addict Lip Glow looks great on all different complexions. (Photo: Nordstrom)

There's a very good explanation for the fact that this lip balm by Dior has over 3,000 glowing five-star ratings from so many different shoppers — it suits everyone! Originally $38, you can get it for $32 at both Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdales for Black Friday.

The moisturizing, paraben- and sulfate-free formulation has color-reviver technology that adapts to the pH of your lips to reveal a custom glow that complements your face splendidly for up to six hours. It comes in many shades that complement all skin tones.

It's also packed with natural ingredients like cherry oil, shea butter, and sunflower wax that offer a whopping 24 hours of hydration. The long-wearing lipstick has plumping action, too — and juicy lips look good on anyone.

"This stuff is magic. It's exactly what I was looking for. Moisturizing, natural looking color, and doesn't come off all over when I kiss my baby. This looks like your lips just better," one fan gushed.

Maybelline Color Sensational Made for All Satin Lipstick

Maybelline Color Sensational Made for All Satin Lipstick is the perfect shade for anyone. (Photo: Amazon)

Maybelline made a point of creating a line of lipsticks that flatter everyone, and the result is the Maybelline New York Color Sensational Made for All Lipstick collection. The inclusive line uses specially designed pigments that were tested on 50 different skin tones.

The lipsticks come in seven satin and matte tones that include plum. spice and mauve. All of the shades in the line are considered universal. The formula also acts as a balm, protecting and moisturizing your lips.

Score this universal shade for just $5 (a Black Friday deal!) at Amazon.

Mac Lipstick in Ruby Woo

Get a tube of Mac Lipstick Matte in Ruby Woo on sale. (Photo: Mac)

The beauty industry swears by this universally flattering red lipstick. Ruby Woo by Mac is the darling of makeup artists and beauty editors far and wide, and it's considered by those in the know to be the perfect red hue for any skin tone. Originally $21, it's on sale for $15 at Ulta, Macy's, and Nordstrom today for Black Friday.

This bright color has been sported by celebrities, it's won awards and even Rihanna created an homage to the iconic Mac lipstick for her Fenty line.

Firstfly Magic Temperature Color Change Lip Balm

Firstfly Magic Temperature Color Change Lip Balm changes with your body temperature. (Photo: Amazon)

Remember '90s mood rings? This is the makeup equivalent, except it's not some mystical stone that adjusts to your emotional state — it's a lipstick that changes colors based on the temperature of your lips. That means each person wears their own custom color when they swipe Firstfly Temperature Color Change lip balm across their pout. It's also on sale for Black Friday, down to just $6 on Amazon!

Aloe vera, in conjunction with vitamin E and other natural ingredients, helps to repair and moisturize your lips in the process. "The stuff is legit!...I have the palest lips naturally, so the color pops on me without being overly bright. And the color lasts so long!," one fan wrote.

Petansy Aloe Vera Lipstick

How about a three-pack of aloe vera-infused lipsticks that give you a one-of-a-kind color according to your body temperature? These waterproof cosmetics offer a customized hue that lasts thanks to micro-fine pigments that are fade-proof.

Aloe vera, beeswax and essential oils give your lips hydration and shine in the meantime. Find out what your color is!

Kilipes Moisturizing Color Change Lipstick

Want the perfect red hue without going full vamp? This temperature-changing lipstick gives you a subtle red color and a glossy finish without the drama of a truly red lip. It uses your body temperature and pH to determine the right color for you. Thanks to shea butter, bees wax, Vitamin E and botanical essence oil, it keeps your kips nourished and protected for up to eight hours.

