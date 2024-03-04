Links hosts 14th Beautillion: A rite of passage for Tallahassee high school seniors

The Tallahassee Chapter of The Links, Incorporated launched its 14th Annual Leadership Beautillion on Sunday, March 3, at the FSU Dunlap Champions Club.

During the black-tie event, the participants, all male high school seniors, were presented to the Tallahassee community in a beautiful Rite of Passage Ceremony — symbolizing the beginning of their transition from childhood to adulthood.

The Tallahassee Chapter of The Links launched its 14th Annual Leadership Beautillion with 8 students on March 3, 2024.

Eight high school seniors will participate in this year’s program.

The participants and their schools are: Tristen Aikens, Lincoln High School; Rayln Dawkins, Crossroad Academy Charter School; Marvin Green III, Florida State University Schools; Trevor King, Leon High School; Aaron Moore, Crossroad Academy Charter School; Ayden Palucha, Florida State University Schools; Kaleb Paul, Lawton Chiles High School; and Jourdan Robinson, FAMU DRS.

These young men were selected based on demonstrated achievements in academics, leadership, sports, the arts, community service and/or church involvement.

Besides the presentation of the young men, the Beautillion will also highlight the multi-faceted program that the participants engaged in for several weeks which featured cultural awareness, leadership development, mentoring and community service learning — among other things.

The program will also include the announcement of superlative achievement scholarship awards to assist the high schoolers with their college education.

Established in 1951, The Links Tallahassee Chapter, has the distinction of being the first chapter established in the state of Florida and has made significant contributions to the improvement of life for youth and their families in the Tallahassee and Gadsden communities through its community service and philanthropic efforts.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Links hosts 14th Beautillion for Tallahassee high school seniors