Line Measuring Cups With Cellophane To Prevent A Sticky Mess

Cooking and baking can often be a delightful experience, but they come with their fair share of messy challenges, especially when dealing with thick, tacky ingredients like honey, nut butter, or molasses. One trick that can make your kitchen adventures a bit neater is lining your measuring cups with cellophane before measuring these sticky substances.

Yes, you read that right. Cellophane, that clear, thin material commonly used for wrapping gifts, can be your best friend in the kitchen. It's thin and flexible, which means it can easily fit into any size or shape of measuring cup. It's also smooth and non-stick, so ingredients like honey or maple syrup will slide off without clinging. And the best part? It's disposable, so once you're done measuring, you can just throw it away, saving you the hassle of scraping the cup or soaking it to get rid of the sticky residue.

So, how do you go about it? Start by tearing off a piece of cellophane that's big enough to cover the cup and have some excess on the sides. Press the cellophane into the cup, smoothing it out as much as possible to form a lining. Now, pour or scoop your sticky ingredient into the lined cup. You'll notice that the substance doesn't stick to the cellophane as it would to the measuring cup. When you're done, lift out the cellophane and pour its contents into your mixing bowl; your measuring cup remains clean as a whistle.

Read more: Ina Garten's 12 Best Cleaning Tips For A Mess-Free Kitchen

Another Reason To Line Your Measuring Cups And Some Cellophane Alternatives

Pouring honey into measuring cup - ffolas/Shutterstock

Other than avoiding a sticky mess and an annoying cleaning process, lining your measuring cups with cellophane is particularly useful when you're working with precise measurements. Sticky ingredients tend to cling to the sides of the cup, which can lead to inaccurate measurements, which is one of the common baking mistakes you want to avoid. By using cellophane, you ensure that you add the exact amount your recipe requires resulting in better, more consistent outcomes for your dishes.

It's important to mention that while this cellophane trick is handy, it's always good to be mindful of waste. Cellophane is disposable, and using it each time you cook can add up to a lot of waste. A more sustainable alternative could be using a thin coat of cooking oil or non-stick spray in your measuring cups. This helps release sticky ingredients but reduces the environmental impact. Simply apply a light coating to the inside of the cup before adding your ingredient. The sticky ingredient slides right out when you turn the cup over into your mixing bowl, leaving behind very little residue.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.