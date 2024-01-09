Lindsay Lohan and Tina Fey Reunite 20 Years Later for "Mean Girls" (the Musical) Premiere

“Stop trying to make fetch happen, it's not gonna happen!” Well, it did. Last night, Lindsay Lohan and Tina Fey had the Mean Girls reunion we've all been waiting for.

The actors got together to celebrate the premiere of the new Mean Girls, a cheeky comedy-musical starring Reneé Rapp as mean It girl Regina George and Angourie Rice as the innocent outsider-turned Queen Bee Cady Heron. The movie's release comes 20 (!) years after the release of the original.

For the occasion, Lohan opted for a slouchy black dress with large waist cutouts accented by a crystal-encrusted silver belt. The long-sleeve piece was pulled from Alexandre Vauthier's Spring/Summer 2023 Couture collection and also featured a high slit in the middle, which let Lohan's strappy, pointed-toe sandals peek out. The actor accessorized the sleek dress with long silver drop earrings, a diamond tennis bracelet, and a black clutch with a bejeweled buckle. She wore a dark smoky eye and a glossy pink lip, and had her hair styled in a side-parted, wavy ’do.

Fey, meanwhile, looked like spring in a black button-up shirt dress with white polka dots and colorful butterfly and ladybug illustrations all over. The piece, from Versace's Resort 2024 collection, was cinched at the waist with a belt embellished with a round silver buckle. The comedian finished the outfit with strappy black slingback heels, big gold hoops, and a white-and-gold cocktail ring. She too wore her hair in a wavy side part and had on subtle black liner and a pink lip.

The actors were seen laughing, chatting, and embracing upon seeing each other on the red carpet.

Tina Fey, who wrote the original Mean Girls, also wrote this modern version, and returns in the film as the lovable, relatable Ms. Norbury. Other stars in the movie include Ashley Park, Busy Philipps, and Jon Hamm. Lohan does not return in the film.

