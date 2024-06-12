Lind-Ritzville graduates 34 students in 2024 commencement ceremony

Jun. 12—RITZVILLE — The Lind-Ritzville High School Class of 2024, school staff and community members met for this year's commencement ceremony June 1 at Gilson Gym in Ritzville to honor 34 students' graduation from the Lind-Ritzville Cooperative School Districts.

The ceremony began with words from a few of the four 2024 valedictorians, Blake Earle, Harlee Hennings, Brock Kinch and Megan Melcher.

"I want to thank everyone for coming to our 2024 graduation. We're excited for you to experience this special moment with us," Kinch said. "I also want to express gratitude to all of our teachers from grade school to high school for doing their best to shape us into responsible and respectful individuals."

Kinch then turned his attention to his fellow classmates.

"We've officially made it. I hope these last four years have been as much of a blessing for you as they have been for me," he said. "I know there were times when we all wished we could get out here as fast as possible, but we had some great times and some good laughs along the way. As we each travel down unique paths in life, I encourage you to always be present in the moment, live life to the fullest and be grateful for where you came from."

Salutatorian Shawn Steinberger also spoke.

"I am very blessed to have received a great education," Steinberger said. "The teachers here go above and beyond, not just academically, but (in) making special personal connections that we students will remember for years to come ... I'm also super happy with the extracurriculars that we have here at LRHS. There is something here for everyone and I encourage all the underclassmen to participate in numerous new activities."

Lind-Ritzville High School Principal Kevin Terris then honored the 26 students who received college credit during their time in high school.

"Here's the really cool thing," Terris said. "At 694 (total) credits and at $243 a credit — I looked it up, that's the average cost in the state of Washington — that's $168,000 that you and they do not have to pay for, so congratulations."

Next, LRHS Guidance Counselor Kayla Walker announced scholarship recipients, with 17 of the 34 students being awarded scholarships.

"I am pleased to announce that the Class of 2024 has so far been offered a grand total of $374,307 in scholarships and awards," Walker said.

Of the 34 students graduating, 10 achieved a grade point average greater than 3.6 and 10 students were also National Honors Society members.

Walker then introduced the ceremony's guest speaker, Washington State University Spokane Chancellor and Executive Vice President Daryll DeWald.

"I view life as a journey and for me, while I'm not a mountain climber, I appreciate and utilize the metaphor of building base camps to scale a mountain," DeWald said. "Unless you build those base camps, you're going to be unable to scale the summit."

DeWald said his "base camps" include self-understanding, a growth mindset, planning ahead, relationships, faith and education. He spoke about his personal, academic and career experiences, as well as his personal role models, before refocusing on providing advice to the graduates.

"I encourage you to think about how you can and will contribute to the betterment of others," he said. "You can do this in numerous ways, so don't limit your thinking. Graduates, you're each a complex and beautiful portrait that is not yet finished."

LRHS senior Lane Tellefson then gave the farewell speech.

"Graduating high school is not mainly about obtaining a piece of paper, it's a testament to our ability to navigate the complexities of education, forge lasting friendships and confront the future head-on," Tellefson said. "So let's wear our caps and gowns with pride, as they symbolize our resilience, our determination and our ability to overcome adversity. But the journey doesn't end here. Don't let this graduation be the finish line, but a milestone, a checkpoint on our way into a future filled with endless possibilities."

The ceremony ended with the awarding of the diplomas and Superintendent Don Vanderholm's official certification of the Class of 2024.

"Before I certify the class, I just want to add my admiration and appreciation for these seniors for all their hard work and determination that's brought them to this pinnacle of their K-12 education, and all the Lind-Ritzville grit that they've developed along the way that's going to help them in the next steps of life," Vanderholm said. "So on behalf of Lind-Ritzville Cooperative School Boards and staff, I wish them all the best in their very next steps."

