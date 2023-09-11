'The hype is real' on this face and neck cream with 8,000 perfect ratings — and it's down to $15

What is it?

News flash: You don’t have to spend a small fortune to reap the benefits of a quality moisturizer. Thousands of Amazon shoppers flock to Lilyana Naturals for affordable skin-care products that get the job done. From Vitamin C and eye cream to potent retinol, the non-toxic beauty brand has long been a big hit with shoppers. And if it's dryness and fine lines you're looking to target, you can snag a bottle of Lilyana Naturals Face and Neck Moisturizer on sale for $15 (down from $20).

Why is it a good deal?

We've yet to see this popular moisturizer dip below its current price in years, and when you consider how much a quality face and neck cream can cost these days (upwards of $100), $15 seems extremely reasonable. And compared to getting a professional treatment from the dermatologist, it's an absolute steal. You can't really put a price on the confidence you'll have from feeling great about your skin, but when it's this affordable, well, you've got to sit up and take notice.

Why do I need this?

The versatile moisturizer has nearly 8,000 flawless five-star ratings and a loyal fanbase. Here’s why: The Lilyana Naturals Face Cream is the perfect addition to any skin-care regimen, whether skin needs a moisture boost or you want to smooth out fine lines. It’s made with soothing rose and aloe vera and has potent actives including vitamin C and E — the best of both worlds!

Are lines and wrinkles popping up on your face? Shoppers report that the cream takes care of those, too, thanks to the alpha lipoic acid that is also in the formula. The acid has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which helps to reduce free radical damage like sun exposure and premature aging. Is there anything this face cream can't do?

Whether you want to hydrate dry skin or smooth fine lines and wrinkles, this versatile face and neck cream does it all. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

“This is a lovely face cream. It works just as well, if not better than other creams that sell for a lot more. I am in my 60s, and this cream keeps my skin soft and smooth,” explained one loyal customer. “I am using it along with the Lilyana Naturals eye cream. I am very pleased with the results. I can highly recommend this face cream. I'm grateful that I found an excellent face cream without having to pay a fortune. By the way, my skin has always been very sensitive, and I tend to get clogged pores. This cream has not clogged my pores or caused any sensitivity issues.”

Another happy shopper said the cream “transformed” their skin and helped calm eczema: “When I ordered this product, I was mid–eczema outbreak, with dry, itchy, painful red patches around my nose and face, and overall bad skin. By day two of using the cream, my face was already better. By the next week, my face looked completely better! I am blown away and in love with this product. I use it morning and night, and still wear makeup every day, and it doesn't stop this cream from doing its magic! Order it; you won't be disappointed.”

“The hype is real,” raved another fan. “Like many of the other reviewers, I have tried countless creams and moisturizers for way more money than this. None work as well as this face cream. I have very sensitive skin, and this stuff somehow soothes while reducing fine lines.

You can even apply the cream to your neck. "I absolutely love the consistency of this face cream and especially how it makes my face and neck feel after applying it!" a shopper shared. "I especially love that it is clean, natural and organic! I have tried many face creams on my mature skin (I am 60 years young!), and this is truly one of my all-time favorites!"

“Better than the expensive department store brands,” echoed another five-star reviewer.

