'Covers my bum': Grab this 'slimming' sweater for only $17 — nearly 70% off

It might still be hot out, but fall is just around the corner — and Amazon wants your wardrobe to be ready for that autumn breeze. The mega-retailer is offering up the Lillusory Oversize Turtleneck for as low as just $17 with the on-page coupon — that's nearly 70% off! For nearly 6,000 five-star reviewers, this is "the one" — it hides flaws, looks great and keeps them comfortable.

Sometimes you find a pullover sweater that strikes the ideal balance of flattering, comfortable and stylish. And when the Sweater Gods bless you with such a find, you'll want to snap up one in every color and the Lillusory Turtleneck is it. Its magic comes from its oversize, batwing shape that drapes around your figure rather than clinging to it. Beyond the flattering fit, we love that the tunic-like sweater has an asymmetrical hem and covers your butt. It's effortless to pair with leggings for a cozy outfit. This modern update on the traditional turtleneck features a chic cowl neck to keep things loose, but it will also keep you warm when the temperature drops.

You can find it in 44 colors, from basic neutral shades like khaki and navy to jewel tones and pastels. Depending on the size and style you choose, you might even score the sweater for cheaper than the listed price.

The sweater is oversize, but the price most definitely isn't. (Photo: Amazon)

There's a reason this turtleneck has skyrocketed in popularity to become a bestseller — reviewers love how soft, comfortable, and flattering it is.

"This sweater is so warm and cozy," says a reviewer who quickly ordered a second sweater. "It also covers the hip area and is very slimming."

Another satisfied shopper agrees: "I want one in every color! Very slimming, lays perfectly, flatters the midsection."

No matter which part of the body wearers want to camouflage, this sweater seems to accomplish the goal. "It hangs down and covers my bum," one five-star reviewer gushes. "I was initially hesitant to buy it because the image shows it sort of stiff and [that it] might stick out at the sides. It doesn't at all."

"It feels like something you'd pick up at Ann Taylor," one happy reviewer chimes in. "Granddaughter gave one to me for Christmas. Loved it so much, I purchased three more, differing colors, and really love them all," another says.

One tip? Reviewers note that the sweater can run big, so avoid sizing up or consider sizing down for the perfect fit.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

